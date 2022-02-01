Bixby’s Luke Hasz explains his commitment switch from OU to Arkansas

In August, Bixby junior tight end Luke Hasz announced his commitment to the Oklahoma football program. After the departure of Lincoln Riley, Hasz decided to look at other options. There were more than 30 scholarship offers, but, ultimately, he seriously considered only one other option.

On Jan. 22, Hasz committed to coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas program. Hasz’s sister Jenna attended the University of Arkansas in 2018-21. Their mother, Stacy Hasz, reports that Dylan Hasz — Luke’s twin brother and a Bixby receiver/defensive back — also is being recruited by the Razorbacks.

The Luke Hasz commitment is not binding and he can’t sign with Arkansas before December. Hasz explains his Arkansas decision:

When you reopened your recruiting process, where was Arkansas on your list of possibilities? Near the top or at the top?

Hasz: “Arkansas was a big deal to me. Even when I was committed to OU, Arkansas was still coming to practices and games. They were constantly texting me, and not necessarily about (signing with) Arkansas, but just about football stuff. I thought that was cool.”