Bixby runs away from Norman North for easy 63-7 win in district opener

NORMAN — Bixby comes at other football teams fast, from all directions, with a ruthless intensity. Norman North was the latest to feel the Spartans’ wrath on Friday night.

The top-ranked Spartans blitzed No. 8 Norman North with a 35-point second quarter, rolled up 554 yards of offense and cruised to a 63-7 win over the Timberwolves in the District 6AI-1 opener for both teams at Harve Collins Field.

Bixby (4-0, 1-0) extended its winning streak to 53 games, an ongoing state record for 11-man football programs, and the Spartans won’t play another team that currently has a winning record until Oct. 27 against Moore.

Against Norman North (2-2, 0-1), six Spartans scored at least one touchdown, with running back Jersey Robb, quarterback Connor Kirby and receiver Kordell Gouldsby each reaching the end zone twice.

Kirby rushed 10 times for 136 yards and completed 10-of-12 passes for 107 yards and another score. Robb had 12 carries for 84 yards, and the Spartans’ other primary quarterback, Austin Havens, completed 11-of-19 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Ten Bixby players had at least one carry, and eight different players caught at least one pass.

Lest one think it was only the Spartans’ offense that dominated, Bixby limited the Timberwolves to just 164 yards of offense. Norman North did play without standout running back (and Oklahoma commitment) Chapman McKown, who didn’t dress for the game due to injury. Standout quarterback Kamden Sixkiller completed 7-of-18 passes for 86 yards.

“I thought we played really good defense and executed really well at times,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “We got a lot of good plays out of Jersey Robb. He was extremely effective. Connor Kirby had a big run. We had a lot of good play out of a lot of guys. … We’re fortunate to have a lot of weapons.”

“We’ve got a lot to work on, but we’ll take a look at it tomorrow and watch film with the kiddos and get ready for the next one (against Southmoore).”

Norman North started strong, stopping the Spartans on their first two drives, and the Timberwolves went up 7-0 on a 54-yard screen pass from Sixkiller to Brayden Dorney. North began the drive with good field position thanks to an earlier 67-yard punt by Will Sutherlin.

The first of Robb’s two touchdown runs, from 2 yards, pulled Bixby even, and the score was tied at the end of one quarter.

But the second quarter was all Bixby, as the Spartans rolled up five touchdowns. Robb scored on a 1-yard run in the opening minute, and after Ethan Williams recovered a Norman North fumble, Kirby scored on a 7-yard run. Following a three-and-out by the Timberwolves, Kirby scored on Bixby’s next play on a 71-yard keeper.

Another fumble ended a promising North drive at the Bixby 39, and again the Spartans needed only one play. Kirby found Gouldsby open in the left flat, where Gouldsby appeared hemmed in until he crossed the field and found a convoy of blockers up the right sideline. He completed the 61-yard scoring play.

The Spartans’ final scoring drive of the quarter took only three plays, as Havens connected with star tight end Luke Hasz (an Arkansas commitment) on a 22-yard touchdown pass, making it 42-7 with 1:04 left in the first half.

Bixby rolled up a whopping 353 yards of offense in the half. The Spartans slowed down only a little in the second half, tacking on three more touchdowns while holding Norman North without a first down.

BIXBY 63, NORMAN NORTH 7

Bixby;7;35;7;14;--;63

Norman North;7;0;0;0;--;78

NN — Brayden Dorney 54 pass from Kamden Sixkiller (Will Sutherlin kick)

Bixby — Jersey Robb 2 run (Levi Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Robb 1 run (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Connor Kirby 7 run (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Kirby 71 run (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Kordell Gouldsby 61 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Luke Hasz 5 pass from Austin Havens (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Jakeb Snyder 2 pass from Havens (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Gouldsby 8 run (Hoffman kick)

Bixby — Bode Cairl 17 run (Hoffman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs, Bixby 24, NN 6. Rushing att.-yds.: Bixby 39-350, NN 33-78. Passing yards: Bixby 204, NN 86. Passes C-A-I: Bixby 21-32-0, NN 7-20-0. Fumbles no.-lost: Bixby 0-0, NN 2-2. Penalty no.-yds.: Bixby 3-37, NN 2-20. Punts-Avg.: Bixby 4-48.8, NN 11-38.5. Team Records: Bixby 4-0, 1-0, NN 2-2, 0-1.