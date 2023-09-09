SAND SPRINGS — A three-play scoring drive highlighted Bixby’s first possession of the game.

On second down, sophomore quarterback Carson Kirby broke two tackles in the backfield– both of which would have forced a third-and-long situation. As he rolled left, he scanned the field, eventually finding wide receiver Sam McCormick in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard strike, recording the game’s first touchdown.

Familiar territory? Sure. That is, for nearly every team that has clashed with the mighty Spartans over the past decade.

But Charles Page coach Bobby Klinck remained optimistic – even if that featured a dose of blind optimism, even in an eventual 61-7 Bixby win over Charles Page Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

And over the next two drives, the Sandite defense – to some extent – kept its unit in the game. They intercepted Kirby on Bixby’s second drive, and nearly did it again on the ensuing one, eventually forcing a Spartan three-and-out, and a punt.

“For a minute (early on), I was thinking to myself, ‘You know, I think we’re gonna have a pretty decent game,” Klinck said.

Three drives, two defensive stands. And not to mention, the Sandites only faced a 7-0 deficit.

But there was one problem: as much as the Sandite defense had produced, the offense failed to match that, not recording a touchdown through its first four drives.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Klinck said. “Like I said to our guys earlier, ‘Listen guys, those guys are not cyborgs, they’re kids. They have the same doubt and fears as you guys.’ They’ve just been in this little bubble now for over a decade – longer it feels like – where they’re the best program in the state. And oh, did they play like it tonight.”

Bixby (3-0) senior quarterback Clay Peters returned to action as part of a one-two system the Spartans have used three games into the season.

As head coach Loren Montgomery said, both quarterbacks have elements the other doesn’t.

“It’s honestly a great thing to have someone (like Peters),” Kirby said. “I mean, say we have a new play call or an offensive wrinkle. I can just go over there and ask (Peters) about it.

“He’s just always been a great teammate and a great leader.”

Peters with his legs and Kirby with his arm – and not to mention his upside as a young quarterback.

So, why deprive the offense of both skillsets? Why not feature both?

On Friday night, the duo showed its talent in a routing of the Sandites.

“I mean, each guys did some good stuff tonight,” Montgomery said. “They ran the offense pretty well.”

Peters ended Bixby’s two-drive scoring drought with a 16-yard touchdown run along the left side to put the Spartans up 14-0.

And then came the onslaught.

A 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Kordell Gouldsby sparked a four touchdown second quarter for the Spartans. And it didn’t stop there.

Kirby finished with three passing touchdowns and, while Peters recorded two on the ground, propelling their offensive unit to a seven-touchdown outing. Defensive back Tyler Wright concluded the scoring on two second-half pick-six scores.

“Carson is a sophomore in there who continues to get better every week,” Montgomery said. “I thought he threw a couple really good balls and played pretty well.”

Bixby returns to action next at home against Norman North, while Charles Page (1-1) faces Ponca City on the road next Friday.

BIXBY 61, CHARLES PAGE 7

Bixby;14;27;13;7;-;61

Charles Page;0;0;0;7;-;7

First quarter

BIX: McCormick 12 pass from Ca. Kirby (Nguyen kick)

BIX: Peters 16 run (Nguyen kick)

Second quarter:

BIX: Gouldsby 65 punt return (Nguyen kick)

BIX: Peters 5 run (Two-point attempt unsuccessful)

BIX: Gouldsby 33 run (Nguyen kick)

BIX: Gouldsby 11 pass from Ca. Kirby (Nguyen kick)

Third quarter

BIX: Vaughn 11 pass from Car. Kirby (Nguyen kick)

BIX: Wright interception for touchdown (Nguyen kick missed)

Fourth quarter

BIX: Wright interception for touchdown (Nguyen kick)

CP: McCoy 37 run (Watts kick)

First downs – BIX 14, CP 7; Rushes-Yards – BIX 34-196; 35-52; Comp-Att-Int – BIX 15-22-1, CP 9-18-3; Passing yards; BIX 107, CP 47; Fumbles-lost – BIX 4-0, CP 5-0; Penalty yards – BIX 18-145, CP 8-94; Total yards – BIX 363, CP 99; Punts-avg – BIX 3-37.8, CP 6-35.5.

