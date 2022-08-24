Bixby QB Austin Havens ready to face former team in Battle of the 'Burbs

BIXBY — Twelve months ago, Austin Havens tucked the bottom of his white jersey into his pants and buckled the chinstrap on his maroon helmet.

Then a junior quarterback, Havens trotted onto the artificial turf at Wolves Stadium in Edmond. He worked through his pregame routine and patrolled the sidelines.

Three hours later, Havens had completed 18 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns for the Owasso Rams in a win over Santa Fe.

Throughout the season, Havens was integral in Owasso returning to the playoffs, before a devastating 41-40 loss to Broken Arrow in the Class 6AI quarterfinals prematurely ended any hopes of a state championship.

It looked like Havens would have another opportunity to play with the always competitive Rams, this time as a senior with a handful of powerful players returning.

But that was a year ago.

And a lot can change.

Havens, once the shepherd of Owasso’s offense, now resides in Bixby. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound quarterback moved in the middle of March, joining the Spartans following their seventh state championship in eight years.

More importantly, he joins Bixby ahead of its rise to Class 6AI.

Who do the Spartans face to begin their 6AI journey? None other than Havens' former team, the Owasso Rams.

“That’s the old school,” said Havens following Bixby’s half-game scrimmage last Friday night. “We’ve just got to focus on going 1-0.”

Havens is well-spoken. He’s articulate and intentional in his wording. He is someone you can “talk to like an adult” according to his new coach, Loren Montgomery.

So naturally, Havens downplayed the significance of Thursday night’s showdown, calling it “just another game” on the road to another Bixby state championship.

But, it’s more than just another game.

The Battle of the ‘Burbs was shuffled from Owasso Stadium to the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium this summer. The opportunity for Bixby to collect its 50th consecutive win is there.

Stakes are high and the hype is deafening. Havens is just another fold in the complex story.

But Havens is built for it.

Montgomery was quick to emphasize Havens’ quick adaptation to Bixby’s program. His competitive spirit impressed Montgomery the most.

“All the competition stuff we do in the summer, he was up there in the top 10 most of the times in everything we measured,” Montgomery said.

That spirit is needed for the quarterback battle brewing.

Along with senior quarterback Connor Kirby, Havens is fighting for the starting role in Bixby.

In the Spartans’ scrimmage this past Friday, the quarterbacks split drives 50/50, with both posting similar stats.

Against Booker T. Washington, Kirby completed eight passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Havens followed with eight completions for 95 yards.

Havens said Montgomery has a plan for how to use both quarterbacks this season, but wouldn’t share the secret.

“We’re going to keep that to ourselves,” Havens said. “I can’t expose that right now.”

Havens also welcomes the heightened competition the Spartans will face in 6AI.

“I played all those 6AI teams quite a bit,” he said. “I know all of them. But this Bixby team, they’ve played a lot of good competition over the years and I don’t think it will faze us.”

Havens isn’t wrong. Over the past two years, Bixby has defeated Jenks twice and shut out Union in non-district games.

Senior quarterback Mason Willingham, who replaces Havens as Owasso’s quarterback, respects the level of opponent Bixby is for the Rams. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship knows what the Spartans can do.

“Just the preparation, we’ve got to do everything we can to be ready not to beat ourselves,” Blankenship said.

When asked if Bixby moving up a division presents any disadvantages, Owasso wide receiver Anthony Hills said it’s more of an advantage for the Rams.

“They’re moving up; they should be the ones nervous,” Hills said. “It’s 6A football so everything is big; there’s no more putting 80 up on us or nobody else in 6A.”

Havens doesn’t understate his eagerness for the game. Most associated with the game feel the same.

He is looking forward to playing against his former coach. He keeps up with several former Owasso teammates, but as the game creeps closer that’s changed.

Communication has ceased. Havens remains focused on a singular objective: Bixby being 1-0 when the clock reads zeroes.

He encapsulates the feeling he, and everyone else, feels ahead of Thursday’s game in two simple words.

“I’m excited,” he said.