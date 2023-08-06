Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ALL-WORLD RANKINGS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN1. Brody Duffel

Bixby, 6-6, 265, Jr.

Was a starter at left tackle the past two seasons on Spartans state championship teams. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, “Brody has had a really good summer. He’s just a workhorse and does everything right.”

2. Colten Christian

Collinsville, 6-4, 295, Sr.

Committed to Tulsa. Started last year after being sidelined with an injury as a sophomore. Cardinals coach Kevin Jones said. “”He’s a beast on the field and a great ambassador for Collinsville football.”

3. Blake Cherry

Owasso, 6-6, 285, Jr.

Started all 14 games last season at left tackle as he helped the Rams reach the 6AI state final. Has been offered by Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Texas Tech, Kansas and UNLV.

4. Ryker Haff

Owasso, 6-6, 305, Jr.

Started all 14 games last season at right tackle. Offered by OSU. TU, texas Tech, UNLV and Houston. Owasso coach Bill Blankenship on Cherry and Haff, “It’s interesting because they’re not that different although they look they very different. They are both in the 6-6 range and around 300 pounds. As big guys, they’re both incredibly good and light on their feet. They run well, they run like tight ends. They are kind of freaky athletic for such big guys.”

5. Evan McClure

Bixby, 6-4, 250, Sr.

Offered by Akron and Merrimack. Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said, “I think Evan had one of the best offseasons on the team. Last year he showed he can play all three positions on the line. He’s taken on a leadership role, has a high football IQ. I think he is going to have a phenomenal senior year.”

6. Ezra Ballinger

NOAH, 6-5, 275, Sr.

An impact player on both sides of the line. In 2022, had 24 tackles with six for losses. Offered by Air Force,, Army, UNLV and Penn.

7. Jesse Jones Jr.

Union, 6-2, 280, Jr.

Started for Union last season after helping Jenks win the 6AI state title as a freshman in 2021.

8. Gavin Kirby

Jenks, 6-0, 280, Sr.

His recovery of an offensive fumble at the Bixby 1 set up a key touchdown in a 38-35 victory that ended the Spartans’ 58-game winning streak last season.

9. Jack Michalcik

Metro Christian, 6-4, 250, Sr.

Metro coach Jared McCoy said about the three-year starter, “Jack is an extremely athletic and smart athlete. He’s a 4.0 student in the classroom and it translates well to the field. He’s smart and makes the players around him better.”

10. David Smithwick

Lincoln Christian, 6-4, 275, Sr.

A three-year starter who also contributes on the defensive line. Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said, “David is a really solid player.”







