Bixby-Owasso `Battle of the Burbs' football opener set for H.A. Chapman Stadium

For the first time in four years, H.A. Chapman Stadium will host a regular-season high school football game.

On Tuesday, QuikTrip announced during a press conference at the stadium that it would be the presenting sponsor for the "Battle of the Burbs" season opener between Bixby and Owasso on Aug. 25, at 7:35 p.m.

With the fan bases of both high-profile schools and being played on a Thursday, it has the potential to the most-attended football game at any level in Tulsa this season as a crowd of more than 20,000 is very possible.

Owasso and Bixby have not played since 2011. Bixby, which has a state-record winning streak of 49, is moving up to Class 6AI this season. Owasso is looking for its third 6AI state title in six years.

"Probably since 2019 when we both had really, really good teams making a run, people were kind of craving for that matchup with Owasso and Bixby," Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship said. "With the new district alignment, and the fact Bixby has moved up, we're going to get to have that as an opening game.

"Nothing like just jumping right into the fire with a team of their caliber. We're excited to have that challenge. But we're also excited to start the season right here. We've had a lot of great experiences here and this place will be a great host. I think our fans and our communities will be really really excited to be a part of what I think will grow into a big big deal, the Battle of the Burbs."

Owasso won its first football state title at Chapman Stadium in 2017, but it will be the first time playing there for Bixby.

"We think it's just a wonderful deal for Bixby Public Schools, Owasso Public Schools and our students, student-athletes to play in a venue like this with so much fanfare," Montgomery said. "I think this event is just going to further enhance the quality of football, the reputation of football in Oklahoma, specifically the Tulsa area."

The last time the University of Tulsa was the site for a regular-season high school matchup was MidFirst Bank's Backyard Bowl between Jenks and Union in 2018. The Backyard Bowl was played at TU for 13 out of its first 15 years before moving back to their campus stadiums.

Blankenship was Union's head coach when the MidFirst Backyard Bowl began in 2004. That was the first time an area high school game had a sponsor that turned the event into a bowl-type atmosphere. His defensive coordinator, Antonio Graham, played in that '04 game and Montgomery was a Jenks assistant at that time.

"It seems like 100 years ago when he (Montgomery) was at Jenks and I was at the other school out south and we began to have some real neat events here," Blankenship said.

Graham, who was one of the players representing Union at that introductory 2004 press conference at TU, expects to see a type of crowd -- over 20,000, that the Backyard Bowl regularly drew in the era when he played in that game at TU.

"Oklahoma needs that crowd again," Graham said. "We've been missing that. We have a chance to bring that old-school mentality back. I'm excited about that. It's a great game to get the season rolling. Everybody always wanted to see this game. If you want to be the best you've got to play the best, and you've got two programs with great coaches.

"Eighteen years ago I would've never imagined coaching in something like this. I am very blessed."

Owasso receiver Cole Adams, one of the state's top college recruits, is looking forward to opening his senior year at Chapman Stadium and being the first team to face Bixby in its first 6AI season.

"It's going to be pretty packed, very energetic, we're going to compete, so it's going to be fun," Adams said. "We're making history and that's really good to see. We're just happy and blessed to be in this position to play a game in a college facility."

Chapman Stadium is where the fathers of Bixby defensive backs Dylan Hasz and Tyson Williams played college football. Hasz has an offer from TU.

"It's going to be exciting and he (father Malcolm Williams) is going be excited for me," Tyson Williams said.

