Bixby overwhelms Enid 77-14 with special teams barrage

It took Jakeb Snyder just 13 seconds to take the lead for Bixby.

His blistering kick return proved to be more of a trendsetter than an anomaly. The Spartans scored quickly many times.

Bixby (6-0) beat the Enid Plainsmen (3-3) 77-14 on Friday night in Enid, registering its 55th consecutive win.

“We got off to a good start,” coach Loren Montgomery said. “I thought we played really good defense and made big plays in special teams. When our offense settled down we were able to put together some good stuff.”

The special teams unit provided the first three Spartan scores. After Snyder weaved through the middle of the incoming horde of Enid defenders to score on the opening kickoff, the Spartans swiftly forced an Enid punt attempt.

With 9:45 remaining, an all-out Bixby punt block ensured Aidan Robinson’s punt never took flight. Cord Nolan, a freshman defensive end, was one of many white-clad Spartans who burst through the line. Nolan scooped the ball up and, like Snyder on the opening kick, added to the Bixby lead while the offense stood on the sideline.

Robinson got his next punt off, but it netted the same result. With 7:41 remining in the first quarter, senior Bixby receiver Tyson Williams turned a dire situation into a touchdown.

Fielding a bouncing punt with his toes inching close to the Enid sideline at the 50, Williams spun and ran horizontally. He gradually turned upfield, deftly dodging defenders while running down the Bixby sideline for a score.

“It’s awesome for the special teams to get scoring and stuff,” senior receiver Luke Hasz said. “On offense it is a little bit different because you’re not warmed up and stuff. I feel like we responded pretty well.”

When the Bixby offense finally took the field for the first time with 6:14 left in the first quarter, the Spartans had already compiled a 21-point lead. While Enid did not completely fold — due in large part to senior receiver Tykie Andrew’s (11 catches for 127 yards and a TD) performance — the Spartans offense did not relent.

The Bixby quarterback tandem was effective. Seniors Austin Havens (12-for-18 for 138 yards and a TD) and Connor Kirby (9-for-12 for 128 yards and a TD) both had a strong connection with Hasz.

Hasz, an Arkansas commit, racked up 97 yards including a 53-yard highlight TD jaunt where he ran through — not around — a hapless Plainsmen defensive back.

“Luke is not someone that is ever trying to avoid contact,” Montgomery said. “He embraces it. He was kind of headhunting out there. He had a big game.”

BIXBY 77, ENID 14

Bixby;28;21;7;21;--;77

Enid;0;14;0;0;--;14

BIX — Jakeb Snyder 89 kickoff return

BIX — Cord Nolan 20 block punt return (Kirby conversion)

BIX — Tyson Williams 54 punt return (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Fugate 47 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

EN — Rauh 23 pass from Slater (Real kick)

BIX — Robb 35 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Luke Hasz 53 pass from Havens (Hoffman kick)

EN — Andrews 70 pass from Robinson

BIX — Ghoulsby 82 kick return (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Kirby 8 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Jett Turner 5 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Karsen Rampey 1 run (Hoffman kick)

BIX — Clay Peters 5 run (Hoffman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BIX 25, EN 11; Rushes-Yards — BIX 27-250, EN 22-37; Comp-Att-Int — BIX 21-30-1; EN 18-38-2; Passing Yards — BIX 266, EN 181; Fum-Lost — BIX 2-2, EN 1-1; Penalty-Yards — BIX 9-95, EN 12-80; Total Yards — BIX 516, EN 218; Punts-Avg — BIX 0-0, EN 10-28