 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bixby, Jenks, Collinsville, Lincoln Christian on top of final regular-season rankings
0 Comments
Tulsa World High School Football Rankings

Bixby, Jenks, Collinsville, Lincoln Christian on top of final regular-season rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bixby at B.T. Washington

Bixby's Braylin Presley (left) celebrates with Dylan Hasz after a Presley touchdown run Friday in a 69-20 win over Booker T. Washington. 

 CORY YOUNG, for the Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Jenks (1);9-1

2.;Union (2);9-1

3.;Broken Arrow (3);7-3

4.;Owasso (5);8-2

5.;Edmond Santa Fe (6);6-4

6. Norman North (7);7-3

7.;Moore (8);6-4

8.;Mustang (4);6-4

9.;Yukon (9);4-6

10.;Norman (10);4-6

Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.

You voted:

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);10-0

2.;Choctaw (2);8-2

3.;B.T. Washington (3);8-2

4.;Del City (4);9-1

5.;Stillwater (5);8-2

6.;Sand Springs (6);7-3

7.;Edmond Deer Creek (7);8-2

8.;Putnam North (9);5-5

9.;Midwest City (10);5-5

10.;Lawton (8);4-6

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Collinsville (1);10-0

2.;McAlester (2);10-0

3.;MWC Carl Albert (3);8-2

4.;Guthrie (5);9-1

5.;Coweta (6);9-1

6.;Ardmore (8);9-1

7.;Lawton MacArthur (4);9-1

8.;Noble (7);8-2

9.;OKC McGuinness (9);6-4

10.;Pryor (10);8-2

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Tuttle (1);10-0

2.;Cushing (2);9-1

3.;Clinton (3);9-1

4.;Poteau (4);9-1

5.;Grove (6);9-1

6.;Bristow (7);8-2

7.;Wagoner (8);8-2

8.;Bethany (5);8-2

9.;Blanchard (10);7-3

10.;Broken Bow (9);8-2

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Lincoln Christian (1);10-0

2.;OKC Heritage Hall (2);10-0

3.;Verdigris (4);9-1

4.;Holland Hall (5);9-1

5.;Berryhill (6);8-2

6.;Seminole (7);9-1

7.;Stigler (3);8-2

8.;Perkins-Tryon (8);8-2

9.;Plainview (10);7-3

10.;Sulphur (--);7-3

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Washington (1);10-0

2.;Marlow (3);10-0

3.;Okla. Chr. School (4);10-0

4.;Victory Christian (5);8-2

5.;Beggs (2);8-2

6.;Vian (6);9-1

7.;Eufaula (7);9-1

8.;Rejoice Christian (8);9-1

9.;Crossings Christian (9);8-2

10.;Cascia Hall (10);7-3

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Ringling (1);10-0

2.;Cashion (2);9-1

3.;Gore (3);10-0

4.;Fairview (5);10-0

5.;Pawhuska (6);8-2

6.;Hooker (4);9-1

7.;Tonkawa (7);7-2

8.;Mounds (9);9-1

9.;Okemah (10);8-1

10.;Warner (--);9-1

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Laverne (1);8-0

2.;Dewar (2);10-0

3.;Davenport (3);10-0

4.;Regent Prep (4);8-2

5.;Pioneer P-V (5);8-1

6.;Velma-Alma (6);10-0

7.;Balko-Forgan (7);9-1

8.;Shattuck (8);7-2

9.;Garber (9);9-1

10. Summit Christian (10);8-1

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Mt. View-Gotebo (1);10-0

2.;Timberlake (2);10-0

3.;Tyrone (4);8-1

4.;Maud (5);9-1

5.;Waynoka (3);8-2

6.;Oaks (8);7-3

7.;Midway (9);7-3

8.;Sasakwa (7);7-2

9.;Wesleyan Chr. (6);7-3

10.;Maysville (--);7-3

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News