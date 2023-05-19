High School Football Spring Tour Editor’s note: Spring football practice started for most state high schools Monday. World writers Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten will visit selected area schools looking ahead to the 2023 season. May 19: Jaxson Grimes a 'right piece' in Metro Christian's All-State QB tradition

Editor’s note: Spring football practice started for most state high schools Monday. World writers Barry Lewis and Bill Haisten will visit selected area schools looking ahead to the 2023 season. This is the second in a series of reports from those visits. Sunday’s will be on Union.

BIXBY — Versatile Bixby senior Kordell Gouldsby is enjoying this month more than any other recent May during his high school football career that includes three state football titles.

Gouldsby has been an impact player on all of those championship teams — the first two at Holland Hall — despite never having been active in spring practice previously. Injuries sidelined him in May the previous two years.

"It was definitely rough seeing everyone go to spring practice and not participate," Gouldsby said. "But coming out here with my guys is a great feeling."

Gouldsby moved to Bixby after last year's spring practice. Despite not having much preparation time for the 2022 season and coming off an injury, Gouldsby racked up 1,073 yards in an all-purpose role to help Bixby win the gold ball in its first year in Class 6AI after capturing seven in eight years in 6AII.

Look for Gouldsby, a starting quarterback for Holland Hall as a sophomore, to get a few more snaps at running back after being used primarily as a receiver last season. He shared the team lead with 53 catches for 653 yards and six touchdowns. Gouldsby scored on four of his 17 carries and had 138 rushing yards. And he also will be used again as a kick returner.

Spring practice could be Gouldsby's springboard for a spectacular season. Gouldsby has offers from Central Arkansas, Missouri State, Lindenwood and Valparaiso.

"There's a lot of stuff I need to come out here and work on," Gouldsby said. "I'm working hard every day."

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery is looking forward to seeing what Gouldsby can show after going through spring practice.

"Kordell got here in June last year and was just trying to pick things up in 7-on-7 and through our summer stuff and camp, and did a great job," Montgomery said. "He's got a high football IQ, but we were still somewhat limited on the things we wanted to put on his plate.

"So this year, being here, being through spring ball will really help him and help us expand his package."

With Bixby graduating many of its top receivers from 2022, also look for Sam McCormick to play a larger role on offense after scoring on four of his six catches last season. He recently has received offers from Navy and Columbia. McCormick, also a linebacker, had one of Bixby's biggest plays last season when he scored on an interception return to break open the season opener against Owasso.

"Coach Montgomery has us lay down and imagine what we're going to do in a game, so I was imagining that, so it was kind of cool to see it come to life," McCormick said.

Montgomery refers to McCormick as "like a CEO of our football team."

At the end of Thursday's practice, with the players gathered around Montgomery, he called on McCormick to give a short speech about being consistent — a trait the Spartans have shown with 61 wins in their past 62 games.

"He's smart and understands the important of consistency," Montgomery said. "He's a starter on the football team and runs track. Being a three-sport athlete at the 6A level and that's not easy to do, but he manages it by being a great communicator and being super mature, and just being smart. He has a bright future ahead of him, and not just on the football field."

A big question for the Spartans is who will be the quarterback throwing to Gouldsby and McCormick after the graduations of All-World player of the year finalist Connor Kirby, who signed with UCO, and Austin Havens, who signed with Missouri S&T.

"We have no idea right now," Montgomery said. "We've got a lot of guys that are capable and are doing good stuff, so we're trying to take a look at it right now, and see who is growing and improving and making good decisions."

The most experienced of the contenders for the starting QB role is senior Clay Peters, who played in 10 games last year.

"Clay had a good year last year and is a talented athlete," Montgomery said. "He has real real good wheels and when the pocket breaks down has the ability to scramble and keep plays alive.

Other candidates are junior Cooper Parker, who threw for a TD on a fake punt in the title game; and sophomores Carson Kirby (Connor's brother) and Stone Turner. His older brother, Jett, is the top rusher among the returning running backs after moving from Jenks before his junior season.

Bixby's skill players on offense will benefit from an experienced line that includes Brody Duffel, who has 13 major college offers.

On defense, Bixby graduates all of its starting secondary, but returns most of its starting front seven, including All-World linebacker Hank Puckett and end Brandon Hobbs, who also is a contributor on the offensive line.

"I'd like to start both ways, I think it would be a great accomplishment, but we have a lot of dogs this year," Hobbs said.

The Spartans savored last year's 69-6 win over Owasso in the title game for about a weekend before starting to focus on 2023.

"We put on a great show and it was a great way for those seniors to go out the way they did," Puckett said. "We played on a Friday and the Monday we came back to school we went back to work."

McCormick added, "It's a new season every year. No one's really satisfied here yet."

And the upcoming season's seniors don't want to see the title streak end at five years.

"Everybody here is hungry," Duffel said. "This is our senior year, we're finishing out strong. It's the last dance, we're excited."

