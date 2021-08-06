Bixby football standout Luke Hasz commits to Sooners

Bixby WR/TE Luke Hasz said he will play college football at the University of Oklahoma.

“AGTG (All glory to God). STAYING HOME. BOOMER SOONER. HORNS DOWN,” Hasz posted Friday on his Twitter account, along with a video showing him wearing a No. 5 Sooners jersey and flashing an anti-University of Texas salute.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is rated one of the top juniors in Oklahoma and a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.

Though he hadn’t played football for several years, Hasz had a breakout sophomore season, helping lead the Spartans to their sixth Class 6A Division II state championship in seven years.

He posted career highs for receiving yards (216) and touchdowns (three) in a 59-0 win over Ponca City on Oct. 30. Over the course of the season, he totaled 32 catches for 703 yards and nine TDs, averaging 22 yards per catch.

Hasz had 32 scholarship offers, choosing the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Southern California, Nebraska and many others.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding. Football players may sign binding college letters as early as December of their senior seasons.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.