BIXBY — In the event that someone actually would want more cowbell, they could sit with Brooke Puckett at a Bixby football game.

As the mom of former Spartan linebacker Jack Puckett, current Spartan senior linebacker Hank Puckett and current Spartan ninth-grade linebacker Ben Puckett, Brooke uses her cowbell to celebrate big plays and victories.

Because Bixby has so many big plays and victories, Brooke is as much a master of incessant cowbell racket as Itzhak Perlman is a master of the violin.

Brooke is a Bixby High School counselor. At the start of a game, she is seated with her husband Brian. Within minutes, Brooke slides to a position next to Amber Flowers, the wife of Bixby defensive coordinator Rodney Flowers. Brooke and Amber are Friday night soulmates in that they cheer as much with cowbells as with voices.

“I wouldn’t want to sit near us,” Brooke Puckett says, “but I’m a gamer and it’s like, ‘Come on!’ We need to be into the game, cheering on our boys.”

When the Pucketts moved to Bixby from Broken Arrow in 2016, football was not the No. 1 consideration. Actually, football wasn’t a consideration. Brooke and Brian were motivated by wanting a smaller-school experience for their sons. With regard to high school enrollment, Broken Arrow is nearly three times larger than Bixby.

The quality of Bixby football just happened to be an amazing bonus for the Pucketts. Over the last five seasons, no one in the Oklahoma football universe had more to cheer about than Brooke Puckett.

With Jack and/or Hank Puckett on the Bixby varsity roster, the 2018-22 Spartans were 61-2 with four Class 6AII championships, last year’s 6AI title and a state-record streak of 58 consecutive victories.

“Moving here was one of the best choices we ever made,” Brooke Puckett said. “Winning is fun, but I don’t think people have a clue about how the Bixby program develops kids beyond just playing football.”

How did it happen?

In 2010, Bixby had a new coach (Loren Montgomery) and had been assigned to Class 6A. As a 5A team in 2009, the Spartans advanced to the championship game and lost to Midwest City Carl Albert.

The 2010 Spartans would take a roster of fewer than 50 players into their 6A schedule, while the Jenks, Union and Broken Arrow programs each had a roster of more than 100 players.

In Montgomery’s first game as the Bixby coach, the Spartans were smoked 65-7 at Jenks.

In Game 2 of the 2019 season, there was another clash of the Spartans and Trojans. Again at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium, and in a game televised statewide, Bixby had a third-quarter lead of 57-0 and won 57-7.

It was a stunning statement that Bixby had developed into the gold standard in Oklahoma prep football.

It’s a frequently asked question: How in the heck did an average suburb like Bixby become a football superpower?

How exactly did Bixby become in 2014-22 what Jenks had become during the 1990s and beyond?

Among the factors:

Giving Montgomery time to build a winner.

While competing against the significantly larger schools of Class 6A, Montgomery’s first four Spartan teams were 18-24 overall and 0-2 in the playoffs.

“We were getting some pressure,” Montgomery recalls. “A few parents were wanting to run us off. We needed to get it out of the mud.

“That’s when the 6A split happened.”

The creation of Class 6AII was perfectly timed for a developing Bixby program.

Before the 2014 season, 6A was divided into two classifications: 6AI for the state’s 16 largest high schools and 6AII for the next 16 schools on the enrollment ranking.

In 6AII, schools like Bixby, Booker T. Washington, Sand Springs and Stillwater would have the opportunity to play for a championship while not having to contend with giants like Broken Arrow, Union, Owasso and Jenks.

In eight seasons of 6AII competition, Bixby was in eight championship games and captured seven championships. By the end of that eight years, Bixby had not only the strongest program in 6AII, but the strongest in the state overall.

The 2016 move of the Presley family from north Tulsa to Bixby.

When brothers Brennan and Braylin Presley were youth-league superstars, it was expected that they would play their high school football at Booker T. Washington. Instead, only a few weeks before the start of what would have been Brennan’s freshman year at BTW, the Presley family moved to Bixby and into a house only a couple of blocks from Spartan Stadium.

For Bixby, Brennan Presley was the 2019 state Player of the Year. Braylin was the 2020 and 2021 Player of the Year. Braylin’s career ended with a 6AII title-game victory over Deer Creek and a 49th consecutive win for the Bixby program.

During that 49-game streak, the Presley brothers scored a combined total of 155 touchdowns.

Staff continuity.

This is as impressive as any yardage or scoring statistic: With Tyler Schneider on offense and Rodney Flowers on defense, Montgomery has had the same coordinators during each of Bixby’s eight title seasons. The 2023 season is Schneider’s 13th as Montgomery’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Flowers has been a Bixby staff member for 12 seasons and the defensive coordinator for 10.

A grinding, year-round culture of strength training.

For Bixby athletes, weight-lifting isn’t an extracurricular activity. It happens during a daily strength-and-conditioning class.

On Dec. 2, the 2022 season ended with Bixby’s 69-6 rout of Owasso in the 6AI championship contest. Bixby’s offseason strength program wasn’t launched after the Christmas break. On Dec. 5 — the Monday after the championship game – Spartan football athletes did their typical full hour of weight training.

“That’s what we do. We lift,” Montgomery explained. “(The players) lift every day.”

The results speak for themselves. In 12 victories, the 2022 Spartans outscored opponents by 681 points.

A system that teaches youth players the Bixby Way of doing things.

This year, there is a record number of players on Bixby Youth Football Association rosters.

“About 400 kids,” Montgomery reports. “Participation has skyrocketed.”

BYFA football begins with first-graders and runs through the seventh grade. For the first time, there are three teams in each grade.

‘A different brand’

In 2005, Randy Palmer quarterbacked the East Central Cardinals to a Class 5A championship victory over Bixby. With about a minute left to play, Palmer fired a touchdown pass and East Central held on for a 9-7 victory.

Since 2017, Palmer and his family have been Bixby residents. Randy’s son Rylan Palmer has attended Bixby schools since kindergarten.

Rylan now is said to be a very talented 80-pound running back and safety for a Bixby fifth-grade team coached by his dad. Rylan’s team bids for a fourth consecutive Indian Nation Football Conference title. He and his teammates were league champs as second-graders, third-graders and fourth-graders.

The 35-year-old Randy Palmer has a staff of six assistant coaches — each of whom is the father of a player.

“We borrow ideas from the Bixby varsity coaches,” Palmer said. “When we moved to Bixby, I wasn’t really thinking about the football part of it. My daughter wasn’t even born yet. I just knew I wanted to get my kids into a good school district.

“My son does love football, though, so I want to make sure coach Montgomery is still here when Rylan gets up with the varsity. This is what I would say about Bixby football, even at (the youth) level: It’s a different brand. You don’t understand it until you’re in the middle of it.”

When Braylin Presley was a Spartan varsity playmaker, his No. 1 fan was a third-grader – Rylan Palmer. One of Rylan’s teachers made a call, arranging for Braylin and Rylan to have lunch together during a school day. They were photographed together, and that photo now is framed and on display in Rylan’s bedroom.

Montgomery believes it is important for the youth-league coaches and players to feel a connection to the varsity program. Each varsity assistant is assigned a youth-league team for which he can serve as an adviser.

Senior football players get involved in youth coaching. Last year, Cale Fugate, Jersey Robb, Dylan Hasz and Connor Kirby were strongly invested in coaching the young guys.

Montgomery attends Bixby Youth Football board meetings. For the youth-league coaches, the varsity staff provides an instructional video and Montgomery formulates a practice template.

From the Bixby Quarterback Club, the youth-league Spartans are given “BIXBY NEXT” T-shirts. Those shirts serve two purposes: they heighten a kid’s desire to stay the course and become a varsity Spartan, and they market Bixby football.

‘Man, I get chills’

As a Bixby ninth-grader in 2012, Nic Roller endured a six-loss varsity season. There was no postseason. Ultimately, he and the other players in his class would celebrate 6AII championships in 2014 and 2015.

When Roller graduated, he did so as Bixby’s career rushing leader. Braylin Presley broke that record in 2021.

With a family name that is synonymous with Bixby athletics, Roller now is a first-year member of Montgomery’s football staff and shares his explanation of the Bixby program’s extraordinary evolution.

“There is a consistency and a commitment from everyone involved,” Roller said. “For my group, it started in the third grade. We would talk about sticking together, working and finding a way to win.

“People had talked about it, but you’re not going to win unless you actually show up for (weight training) every day, always go to film study and always do all of the little things it takes to be really good. Our group did that.”

Now a sophomore at the University of Tulsa, Braylin Presley remembers having attended a Bixby football meeting before his seventh-grade season – his first season as a Spartan athlete.

“Even at that time, I could tell Bixby was different,” Presley stated. “I’ll always be proud to wear Bixby on my chest. That whole community supported me. I will always have love not only for coach Montgomery and the other coaches, but that whole town and the way they welcomed my family.”

During the final 2½ minutes of the 2020 championship game, Jack Puckett sacked Choctaw QB Steele Wasel three times. Bixby held on for a 17-14 victory and Puckett became a Bixby legend. Today, he is a redshirt freshman linebacker at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Reflecting on having been a part of four Bixby title teams and 49 consecutive wins, Puckett said, “When you’re living it — when you’re in the middle of it — you don’t see it the way someone might see it from the outside. You’re just focused on the steps needed to get there.

“Until it was finished, none of us really understood the magnitude of what was going on or what we had done.”

After moving from Edmond to Bixby with his family, Ethan Hall was a member of the 2016 and 2018 Spartan title teams. He now is a Golden Hurricane senior tight end, representing Bixby on the TU roster along with Braylin Presley and offensive tackle Bryce Bray.

“What Loren Montgomery built at Bixby is unbelievable,” Hall said. “He saw how it was done in Jenks, and that’s what he took to Bixby. Once the culture was established, everything started rolling.

“Bixby football. Man, I get chills when I think about it.”

As they were interviewed, Brooke Puckett, Braylin Presley, Jack Puckett and Ethan Hall all seemed genuinely inspired by the Bixby football program and how it operates. Ethan Hall, especially.

When someone asks how Bixby developed such a beautifully efficient and successful program, you point first at Montgomery. Beyond the head coach, there seems to be a collective community resolve to sustain the dynasty.

“Whether you want to view it as commitment or peer pressure,” Montgomery concluded, “our guys are falling in line. These players see when someone isn’t here or when someone is flaking out. They hold each other accountable.”