Bixby erases 'bad taste' against Jenks with 28-14 win in Class 6AI semifinals

BROKEN ARROW — Late in the third quarter Friday afternoon, Jenks appeared on the verge of tying its Class 6AI football semifinal against Bixby.

Ike Owens launched a deep pass to an open Ty Walls — a combination that has produced many big moments this season. However, Bixby free safety Cale Fugate seemed to come from out of nowhere and picked off the pass.

"I saw Ike, a great quarterback, read right and I just read it and made a good play," Fugate said.

That was one of the Bixby secondary's three key interceptions that helped the second-ranked Spartans defeat the No. 3 Trojans 28-14 at Memorial Stadium.

“Big interceptions," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. "Those guys have had a great week. (The Trojans) have some talented guys to throw the ball to. Just to (force) them into throwing situations is what we wanted to do, and the (Spartan defensive backs) were able to do what they do.”

Bixby (11-1) advances into the Class 6AI state final against the winner of the Union/Owasso semifinal. The game will be at 7 p.m. next Friday at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

The Spartans, who won the past four 6AII state titles, are in their first 6AI season. Jenks, which had won the past two 6AI state titles, finished 10-3.

"Two really good football teams," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "The difference in the game was they made a few more plays than we did. We had our opportunities and just couldn't get it done."

Jenks couldn't repeat its 38-35 victory over Bixby in the regular-season finale that snapped the Spartans' 58-game winning streak. The Spartans only had one takeaway in that game, but came up with four Friday.

"We had a bad taste in our mouth for about three weeks; this feels good to get that win," said Fugate, whose interception was his first since he had four in the first half at Moore in Week 9.

Bixby quarterback Connor Kirby passed and ran for a TD in the second half. For Kirby and his teammates, the loss to Jenks was a valuable experience.

“It was actually really good for us," Kirby said. "There were mistakes that we’d been needing to correct all year, but the first Jenks game really opened up those wounds. We watched a lot of film from that game. There was so much to fix. I think we got it fixed.”

Kirby's 13-yard TD pass to Luke Hasz early in the third quarter snapped a 14-14 tie. Hasz, an Arkansas commit, caught nine passes for 113 yards.

"He's one of the best players in the state; even when he's covered he's usually not," Montgomery said. "Coach (Tyler) Schneider had some really good looks for him and we worked to get him the ball."

Luke' brother, Dylan Hasz, had a fourth-quarter interception that set up Kirby's 7-yard TD run with 9:30 left for a 28-14 lead.

Jenks gained 244 yards in the first half, but only 32 in the second half.

“We made a few adjustments and took away a few things that they did," Montgomery said. "I’m real proud of our guys.”

Linebacker Hank Puckett was one of the defensive leaders with seven tackles and a sack.

“He had a great second half," Montgomery said. "He came out and made some really good plays. I’m proud of him for that because I think if you asked him, he didn’t have his best half in the first half. For him to come back out and respond the way he did, it was important. That’s kind of what we’re about.”

Montgomery said about his players before the opening kickoff, "They were so focused and serious that I was almost concerned.”

Less than four minutes into the game, Bixby took a 7-0 lead on Kordell Gouldsby's 18-yard TD run. Owens quickly answered with a 47-yard TD run, and only 89 seconds later, his 74-yard TD pass to Jordan Schelling gave the Trojans a 14-7 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, Jakeb Snyder's interception at the Jenks 29 set up Jersey Robb's tying TD run on the next play.

Bixby threatened to take the lead just before halftime, but Jenks' Sam Stone came up with an interception, his second of the day, in the end zone.

But the Spartans didn't misfire in the red zone on their next drive to start the second half, and their two second-half touchdowns proved to be enough.

"Our defense came up really big today," Snyder said. "We have a lot of playmakers on the defense. We just all did our job. We knew if we could keep them at 14 we could score more than 14 points. The offense got clicking and it was over."

BIXBY 28, JENKS 14

Jenks;14;0;0;0;—;14

Bixby;7;7;7;7;—;28

First quarter

BI: Kordell Gouldsby 18 run (Levi Hoffman kick), 8:28

JE: Ike Owens 47 run (Andrew Pursell kick), 6:59

JE: Schelling 74 pass from Owens (Pursell kick), 5:00

Second quarter

BI: Robb 29 run (Hoffman kick), 5:46

Third quarter

BI: Luke Hasz 13 pass from Connor Kirby (Hoffman kick), 9:22

Fourth quarter

BI: Kirby 7 run (Hoffman kick), 9:30

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: JE 10, BI 29; Rushes-Yards: JE 26-140, BI 45-197; Comp-Att-Int: JE 9-20-3, BI 24-31-2. Passing Yards: JE 136, BI 200. Fumbles-Lost: JE 2-1, BI 3-2. Penalty Yards: JE 9-85, BI 7-55. Total Yards: JE 276, BI 397. Punts-Avg.: JE 5-37.0, B 4-34.8.​​

Bill Haisten, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.