Bixby crushes Arkansas team to run its streak to 51 straight wins

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Bixby clobbered out-of-state opponent Springdale Har-Ber 59-0 Friday night on the Wildcats’ home turf.

Bixby’s win was its 51st straight, a running state record. The Spartans are 2-0 to start their first season in Class 6A-I.

The Spartans went ahead 14-0 within the first four minutes of the game off touchdown strikes from both players in their two-quarterback system. Austin Havens hit Jakeb Snyder on a screen for 32 yards, then Connor Kirby passed to Kendall Gouldsby on a similar play for 33 yards.

Havens went 14-for-19 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. An Owasso transfer, Havens was not a Spartan for the first 49 wins of the team's streak. After the Spartans outscored opposing teams 108-14 in his first two games, he is enjoying wearing blue and red.

“I love playing with these guys. I think as the season goes on, we’re going to be a really, really good football team. We’ve just got to work out our mistakes,” Havens said. “Since I didn’t have a ton of time with these guys, I mean, I didn’t grow up with them, I threw to them a ton in the offseason. I feel confident with all of them. It’s working out really well for us.”

Kirby, the Spartans’ dual-threat weapon, threw one touchdown and rushed another. He accounted for 127 yards of total offense. While the Spartans’ offense rolled through Har-Ber, their defense allowed few opportunities for the Wildcats to equalize.

Bixby came up with four turnovers, including Colten Kaiser’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown that put the Spartans ahead 21-0 in the first quarter.

“No. 1 is we want to celebrate a goose egg or shutout, so really proud of the defense for coming out and playing extremely well,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “Especially early on weren’t exactly real clean. That’s a big thing. I think as long as we’re taking steps in the right direction, we’re playing hard, we’ll continue to get better.”

The last non-district stop on Bixby’s run for a fifth straight state title: Sand Springs next Friday at Spartan Stadium.

To stay competitive in 6A-I, Montgomery said the Spartans have to “be physical and play hard.”

“Our defense has been really good, and we’ve been able to run the ball,” Montgomery said. “We’ve got to protect it, and we’ve got to operate a little more efficiently.”

Jersey Robb rushed in a 30-yard score on third down in the second quarter after it appeared he would be brought down for a loss by two Har-Ber defenders. He led the Spartans in rushing with 69 yards.

Havens’ second touchdown pass was a jet sweep to Gouldsby, who carried the ball 50 yards up the sideline for his second score in the second quarter.

BIXBY 59; SPRINGDALE HAR-BER (ARK) 0

Bixby;21;21;7;10;—;59

Har-Ber;0;0;0;0;—;0

BIX: Jakeb Snyder 32 pass from Austin Havens (Levi Hoffman kick)

BIX: Kordell Gouldsby 33 pass from Connor Kirby (kick good)

BIX: Colten Kaiser 75 interception return (kick good)

BIX: Kirby 5 run (kick good)

BIX: Jersey Robb 30 run (kick good)

BIX: Gouldsby 50 pass from Havens (kick good)

BIX: Jett Turner 1 run (kick good)

BIX: Hoffman 36 field goal

BIX: Garrett Vaughn 5 pass from Kirby (kick good)

First downs: BIX 20, HB 11. Rushes-yards: BIX 26-193, HB 29-93. Comp-Att-Int: BIX 20-26-2, HB 19-39-3. Passing yards: BIX 247, 129. Penalty yards: BIX 7-65, HB 4-20. Total yards: BIX 440, HB 222. Punts-avg.: BIX 1-35.0, HB 7-32.7