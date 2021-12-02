 Skip to main content
Bixby captures Class 6AII state football title with record-setting 49th win in a row
Bixby captures Class 6AII state football title with record-setting 49th win in a row

Deer Creek vs Bixby (copy)

Bixby's Braylin Presley runs past Deer Creek's Bryson Rouse uring the OSSAA 6AII state football championship game between Bixby and Deer Creek at the University of Central Oklahoma on Thursday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

EDMOND -- Bixby is the state's all-time winning streak holder for 11-man high school football after a 63-14 win over Edmond Deer Creek in the Class 6AII state title game Thursday night at Chad Richison Stadium.

The top-ranked Spartans' 49th consecutive win breaks the record formerly held by Wagoner (2014-17). Bixby, which moves up to 6AI next year, has won four consecutive state titles and seven in eight years.

Braylin Presley accounted for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bixby (13-0). Presley, who became Bixby's all-time rushing leader on a 94-yard TD run just before halftime, had 16 carries for 171 yards. He also opened the scoring with a 76-yard TD pass to Preston Solomon on the Spartans' first offensive snap. Bixby led 35-0 at halftime.

Solomon had four catches for 141 yards and three TDs. Bixby's defense came up with four interceptions and only allowed 70 yards through the first three quarters.

Bryson Rouse scored both TDs for fourth-ranked Edmond Deer Creek (10-3), which was in its first state final since winning a gold ball in 2000. Rouse scored on an interception return in the third quarter and a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

