Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union play teams from Mansfield Texas in third Border Brawl

Where is Mansfield, Texas, and why should it be of any interest to Tulsa-area football fans?
It’s because Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Union are once again playing teams from the Tarrant County suburb in what has come to be known as the Border Brawl.
Broken Arrow and Jenks play Friday at Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Summit, respectively, while Bixby and Union host Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Lake Ridge, respectively.
The first sets of games were played in 2018 and 2019 but last year’s contests were cancelled when the coronavirus delayed the start of the season for Texas large-classification schools until late September.
Adjacent to and south of Arlington, Texas, Mansfield and its district have grown up almost overnight. In 1970, the city had about 3,700 people. Today, it’s closer to 70,000.
None of the district’s six high schools opened before 2002. But today, it has more 35,000 students spread over nearly 50 campus facilities.
A few years ago, Mansfield officials decided that a series of high-profile games would help put their high school football programs on the map.
They were impressed by the national reputation Jenks and Union had built by dominating Oklahoma football over two decades. The Mansfield officials approached members of the Frontier Conference about putting together a series of games, and the Border Brawl was born.
Broken Arrow at Mansfield Legacy BroncosWhere: Newsom Stadium, 3700 E Broad St., Mansfield (Texas) 76063
Tickets: $6 adults, $4 students presale, $8 after 5:30 p.m. Friday (no paper tickets available; go to www.ticketspicket.com).
2020 records: Broken Arrow 7-4, Legacy 2-7
Classifications and enrollment: BA, 6A Division I (5,235.5); Legacy, 5A Division I (2,205.5)
Border Brawl history: First meeting. BA defeated Mansfield High 28-6 (2018) and 42-13 (2019); Legacy lost to Jenks 35-14 (2018) and 38-0 (2019).
What’s happening: BA opens the Josh Blankenship coaching era, and 6-foot-5, 212-pound senior Griffin Stieber will make his first start at quarterback for the Tigers. He played tight end last year. Legacy also will have a new head coach. Jeff Hulme replaces Chris Melson, the former Ada High and University of Oklahoma player who guided the program through its first 13 seasons. Melson stepped down to enter private business. Hulme returns to the Mansfield ISD after going 45-17 at Midway (Texas) over the past five years. In 2015, Hulme guided Mansfield High to the 6A Division II semifinals.
Players to watch: Broken Arrow RB Maurion Horn and WR RJ Spears-Jennings are coming off breakout junior seasons and have committed to Texas Tech and OU, respectively. Legacy QB Beau Kilgore and RB/DB Max Harris are among 16 returning starters for the Broncos.
Jenks at Mansfield Summit JaguarsWhere: R.L. Anderson Stadium, 1015 E. Broad St., Mansfield (Texas)
Tickets: $6 adults, $4 students presale, $8 after 5:30 p.m. Friday (no paper tickets available; go to www.ticketspicket.com).
2020 records: Jenks 11-1, Summit 8-5
Classifications and enrollment: Jenks, 6A Division I (3,450.2); Summit, 5A Division I (2,045)
Border Brawl history: First meeting. Jenks defeated Mansfield Legacy 35-14 (2018) and 38-0 (2019); Summit defeated Sand Springs, 41-28 in 2018, 41-7 in 2019.
What’s happening: Likely to be this year’s most interesting Border Brawl matchup. Summit finished strong last year, reaching the state semifinals, and could challenge the Trojans, who captured a 17th state title in 2020 and are riding a 10-game winning streak. Summit is ranked preseason No. 8 in its classification by MaxPreps and No. 10 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Opened in 2002, the school is in its 20th year of operation.
Players to watch: Ike Owens or Shaker Reisig will make his first start at quarterback for the Trojans, and Jaiden Carroll will see his first regular-season action in maroon and white after rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 TDs over two seasons at Booker T. Washington. Summit QB David Hopkins passed for 1,610 yards and 17 TDs last year, and RB Keon Hobbs rushed for 890 yards and eight TDs.
Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles at UnionWhere: Union-Tuttle Stadium, 6636 S. Mingo Road
Tickets: $12 reserved, $7 adults, $5 students, available at the gate. To order online, go to https://gofan.co/app/events/355159?schoolId=OK13172;
2020 records: Union 6-6, Lake Ridge 0-9
Classifications and enrollment: Union 6A Division I (4,407); Lake Ridge (2,743)
Border Brawl history: Union won 36-30 (2018), Lake Ridge won 47-44 (2019)
COVID protocols: Masks are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated. Social distancing is encouraged when possible.
What’s happening: Texans visit for the first game in newly renovated Union-Tuttle Stadium. Union hopes to build on a last year’s strong finish, rebounding from an 0-4 start to reach the playoff semifinals. The program owns nine gold balls, but hasn’t played in a state final since 2017. In Mansfield two years ago, Union rallied from behind three times before Lake Ridge won on Tabor Allen’s 36-yard field goal with nine seconds left.
Players to watch: Union QB Grayson Tempest returns along with RBs Rovaughn Banks and Junior Smith. University of Oklahoma commit Jayden Rowe patrols the secondary. Wesley Smith and Marquis Jackson were battling for the Eagles’ quarterback job. Josh Egbuna is a potentially dominant presence at defensive end.
Mansfield Timberview Wolves at BixbyWhere: Lee Snider Field, Riverview and East Stadium Road, Bixby
Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students. A limited number will be available at the gate. To order online, go to https://www.bixbyps.org/o/athletics/page/ticket-sales.
2020 records: Bixby 11-0, Timberview 10-2
Classifications and enrollment: Bixby 6A Division II (1,859.7), Timberview 5A Division II (1,914)
Border Brawl history: Bixby defeated Timberview 36-33 (2018) and 77-47 (2019).
COVID protocols: Hand-sanitizing stations will be placed around the stadium and patrons are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when possible.
What’s happening: Community veterans will be honored and American flags will adorn Spartans’ helmets in observance of Military Appreciation Night. Bixby is riding a 36-game winning streak, seeking a fourth consecutive state title and seventh in eight years. Timberview lost heavily to graduation, but the Wolves are ranked preseason No. 8 in their classification by MaxPreps.
Players to watch: Bixby QB Christian Burke is set to make his first regular-season start. OU commit Luke Hasz had nine TD receptions last year and averaged 22 yards per catch. LB Jack Puckett had 83 tackles and seven sacks. Timberview DBs Landon Hullaby, Todrick Dickson and Preston Starks combined for nine interceptions in 2020.