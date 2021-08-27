Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union play teams from Mansfield Texas in third Border Brawl

Where is Mansfield, Texas, and why should it be of any interest to Tulsa-area football fans?

It’s because Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Union are once again playing teams from the Tarrant County suburb in what has come to be known as the Border Brawl.

Broken Arrow and Jenks play Friday at Mansfield Legacy and Mansfield Summit, respectively, while Bixby and Union host Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Lake Ridge, respectively.

The first sets of games were played in 2018 and 2019 but last year’s contests were cancelled when the coronavirus delayed the start of the season for Texas large-classification schools until late September.

Adjacent to and south of Arlington, Texas, Mansfield and its district have grown up almost overnight. In 1970, the city had about 3,700 people. Today, it’s closer to 70,000.

None of the district’s six high schools opened before 2002. But today, it has more 35,000 students spread over nearly 50 campus facilities.

A few years ago, Mansfield officials decided that a series of high-profile games would help put their high school football programs on the map.