Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On high school football’s opening night, Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby looked a lot like an All-World or state player of the year candidate.

And it wasn’t just because he switched uniform numbers this year to 1 — worn by Braylin Presley when he was the Tulsa World’s two-time state player of the year for Bixby in 2020 and ‘21.

Gouldsby especially brought back memories of Presley on the first play of Bixby’s second offensive series. He took a handoff and 74 yards later he coasted into the Owasso end zone, about 25 yards after using the added strength he gained during the offseason to stiff-arm a Rams defender.

“That was kind of a pretty good picture of the summer that Kordell had,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “He was phenomenal in our weight room.

“I’m proud of Kordell. He’s 10 pounds heavier and looks faster and he’s doing good stuff.”

For the game, Gouldsby gained 197 yards on only eight touches — he wasn’t needed for anymore — and started at cornerback.

Top-ranked Bixby was nearly as perfect as it was against Owasso in last year’s Class 6AI state final. In the rematch the Spartans scored on their first four possessions and rolled to a 42-16 victory over the No 3 Rams before 15,000 fans in the second annual Battle of the Burbs, presented by QuikTrip, at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Bixby left tackle Brody Duffel, ranked as the All-World’s top preseason offensive lineman. also had a dominant night and so did 2022 All-World linebacker Hank Puckett.

Entering the season, there were two primary questions about Bixby. The first was how would the Spartans replace 2022 All-World Offensive Player of the Year finalist Cooper Kirby at quarterback. Just as was the case last year when Kirby split time with Austin Havens, the Spartans didn’t stick with just tone QB.

The Spartans, on the game’s opening series, drove 79 yards in nine plays with a three QB rotation, led off by Kirby’s sophomore brother Carson, and also including senior Clay Peters and junior Connor Parker, who also are defensive starters. Parker capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

For the game, Kirby was Bixby’s passing leader as he completed 12-of-18 for 113 yards and a TD. Peters had 150 total yards and rushed for two TDs.

After Gouldsby’s TD run, Bixby made it 21-0 on another Parker 1-yard run as he followed Duffel into the end zone. That drive included a 25-yard catch on third-and-8 by Sam McCormick, who made the pivotal play in last year’s Battle of the Burbs.

Early in the second quarter, it was Peters’ time to reach the end zone on a 13-yard run, following gains of 28 and 22 yards by Gouldsby, as Bixby increased its lead to 28-0.

The only time the Spartans were kept out the end zone in the first half was on their fifth possession when Kale Pennington tackled Parker for no gain on fourth down at the Rams 2.

After being held scoreless for nearly 20 minutes, the Spartans added their fifth TD on Peters’ 62-yard run with 3:25 left in the third quarter for a 35-0 lead.

Gouldsby ended the third quarter with a 47-yard run that set up Kirby’s 20-yard TD strike to Blake Hogshooter to open the fourth and it was 42-0.

During the offseason, Bixby’s plan was to start giving Gouldsby more carries after he tied for the team in receptions last year. On Thursday, he had five rushes for 168 yards and three catches for 29.

Owasso avoided the shutout with a safety midway through the fourth quarter when a Bixby punt snap went out of its end zone. That ended Bixby’s streak of six shutout quarters against Owasso, which then added two offensive touchdowns for a consolation prize of losing by a smaller deficit than it did against Bixby in last year’s opener (49-14) and state final (69-6).

“It was extremely fun,” Gouldsby said. “I couldn’t ask for a better start than to come out with the win.”

BIXBY 42, OWASSO 16

Owasso;0;0;0;16;—;16

Bixby;21;7;7;7;—;42

BIX — Parker 1 run (Nguyen kick)

BIX — Gouldsby 74 run (Nguyen kick)

BIX — Parker 1 run (Nguyen kick)

BIX — Peters 13 run (Nguyen kick)

BIX — Peters 62 run (Nguyen kick)

BIX — Hogshooter 20 pass from Kirby (Nguyen kick)

OWA — Safety, punt snap out of end zone

OWA — Hodges 3 pass from Caviness (Hill kick)

OWA — Hall 1 run (Hill kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — OWA 13, BIX 23; Rushes-Yards — OWA 40-37, BIX 32-334; Comp-Att-Int — OWA 17-36-0, BIX 16-30-0. Passing Yards — OWA 198, BIX 168. Fumbles-Lost — OWA 2-1, BIX 1-0. Penalty Yards — OWA 3-30, BIX 9-83. Total Yards — OWA 235, BIX 502. Punts-Avg. — OWA 6-41.5, BIX 4-32.5.