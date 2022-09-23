Bishop Kelley streaks to 34-13 win over Rogers

Bishop Kelley’s football team captured its first victory of the season Friday night in a 34-13 win over Rogers on the road.

The Comets’ win opened both teams’ district schedule.

“Our non-conference schedule has just been brutal for us, you know, and on top of that, we just haven’t played very well,” Kelley coach J.J. Tappana said after the win. “We needed a win tonight.”

The Comets (1-3, 1-0 District 5A-4) succeeded in the run game early. On their first possession, senior back Austin Munson capped a personal four-play, 61-yard assault on the Rogers (3-2, 0-1) defense with a 7-yard touchdown.

Later that quarter, the other half of Kelley’s bruising backfield tandem, Eli Hensley, carried the ball 60 yards to put the Comets up by two scores.

Altogether, Munson and Hensley’s call-and-response amounted to more than 240 rushing yards Friday night. Munson ran 16 times for 120 yards, Hensley 18 for 123.

Munson scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard carry midway through the second quarter. Rogers sophomore Alex Mathis responded with a 95-yard kickoff return to put the Ropers on the board.

With one minute remaining in the first half, Kelley quarterback Stice Smith ignited the Comets’ passing game when he hit fellow junior receiver Mason McFarlane for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Comets led 27-7 at the break.

“We had a great first half, ran the ball really well,” Tappana said. “We just weren’t as focused in the second half as we needed to be. We came out just a little flat at halftime, and they (Rogers) were playing really hard, and our kids kind of took it down a notch.”

After the Ropers played the Comets to a stalemate in the third quarter, the home team began to gain traction on Kelley’s defense.

Rogers running back Isaac Are bounced away from Comets defenders for a 24-yard gain. Quarterback Andrew Ivory-Washington hit receivers Adison Code and Edriece Anderson on back-to-back passes as the Ropers’ offense clawed its way down the field.

After back-to-back interference calls reset the chains for the Ropers within the Comets’ red zone, senior back Quay Cherry snuck into the end zone from 7 yards out. With 8:45 remaining, the Ropers trailed 27-13.

The Comets took their time on the ensuing possession to drive downfield. The Ropers made the visiting team earn its ground on Rogers’ turf, until, from the 26-yard line, Smith found McFarlane a second time with no contest from Rogers’ secondary. The score established the final.

Smith finished the night 8-for-13 for 135 yards and his two McFarlane touchdowns.

“Those two guys (Smith and McFarlane) have been playing together for a long time,” Tappana said. “They’re pretty good friends, and it’s a connection that we hope evolves over the season and gets stronger.”

Despite the loss, the Ropers impressed Tappana Friday night.

“I really can’t say enough about the Rogers Ropers, from where they’ve come in the last few years to where they are tonight,” Tappana said. “I’m telling you, that’s a good football team right now.”

Bishop Kelley will hit the halfway mark on its season next Friday at defending 5A state champion Collinsville. Rogers will play at Pryor. Both kickoffs are set for 7 p.m.

BISHOP KELLEY 34, WILL ROGERS 13

Kelley;14;13;0;7;—;34

Rogers;0;7;0;6;—;13

BK — Austin Munson 7 run (Evan Nitchals kick)

BK — Eli Hensley 60 run (Nitchals kick)

BK — Munson 3 run (Nitchals kick)

WR — Alex Mathis 95 kick return (Abraham Maravilla kick)

BK — Mason McFarlane 25 pass from Stice Smith (kick missed)

WR — Quay Cherry 7 run (kick missed)

BK — McFarlane 26 pass from Smith (Nitchals kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BK 18, WR 6; Rushes-Yards — BK 52-269, WR 25-49; Comp-Att-Int — BK 8-13-0, WR 2-12-0; Passing Yards — BK 135, WR 28; Fumbles-Lost — BK 2-1, WR 3-1; Penalty Yards — BK 72, WR 25; Punts-Avg — BK 2-32.5, WR 6-31