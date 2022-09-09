Bishop Kelley comes up short in 35-6 loss to OKC Bishop McGuinness

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Battle of the Bishops turned into a beatdown for Bishop Kelley against archrival Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness on Friday night.

McGuinness, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, seized control early and never gave Kelley much of a chance while rolling to a 35-6 win over the Comets at Clement E. Pribil Stadium.

McGuinness quarterback River Warren completed 14 of 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, while running back Mike Taffe carried 11 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish (3-0) recorded their third straight dominant win, having earlier won 52-17 at 6A Putnam City and 46-14 against 4A power Clinton.

Kelley (0-3) managed only 152 yards of offense and nine first downs, with seven of those coming in the second half, something which gave coach J.J. Tappana hope. The Comets have opened the season with three lopsided losses to strong squads, falling to Poteau (24-6) and Rogers, Arkansas (49-21) before facing McGuinness.

Tappana said the Comets now must turn their attention to district play, which will begin on Sept. 23 against Will Rogers. His message to his players afterward: “Stay with me,” as he believes brighter days lie ahead for Kelley.

“We’re replacing a lot of dudes this year,” Tappana said later. “We’ve had a brutal (non-district) schedule. McGuinness has to be in the top three in 5A. We’re just not giving ourselves a lot of chances, but we’ll be better. There are a few positives – no turnovers, no injuries, we finished well at the end. We just didn’t come out and play well, especially defensively.”

Led by Warren, Taffe and receiver Tyrell Bruner — who had seven catches for 179 yards and a touchdown – McGuinness dominated from the outset. Taffe scored on an 18-yard run on the Irish’s first series and later added a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Warren, a junior, threw a pair of first-half scoring passes, of 6 yards to Noah Rice and 27 yards to Bruner.

By halftime, McGuinness had 13 first downs to Kelley’s two and had outgained the Comets 263 yards to 34.

“We felt pretty good coming into the game,” McGuinness coach Bryan Pierce said. “We’re still coming together, still working on some things, but we’re very proud of our players this evening. Our defense has been great so far this season. If we can just continue to stay healthy, those guys will have an opportunity to get better.”

The Comets played tougher in the second half. They opened the third quarter with a 9½-minute drive that didn’t end in a score, but got them across midfield for the first time before they gave up the football on downs at their own 33. Four plays later, Warren scored on a 12-yard run.

Kelley kept plugging away and avoided the shutout when quarterback Stice Smith plunged in on a 1-yard, fourth-down sneak with 2:05 left. Smith and David Lenhart each rushed for 47 yards for Kelley and Smith completed all three passes he threw, for 33 yards.

“We’ll compete in our district,” Tappana said. “There are some really good teams in our district. There are lulls (in this series) sometimes. (McGuinness) is really up and we’re still trying to find ourselves a little bit. … My staff and I have been together 17, 18 years. We know that we know how to coach and that our kids know how to play. We’ve just got to put it all together and get some guys the ball in space.

“We’ll be fine. It’s high school football and it’s a loss, but it’s all perspective.”

OKC BISHOP McGUINNESS 35, BISHOP KELLEY 6

Kelley;0;0;0;6;—;6

McGuinness;13;15;7;0;—;35

McG – Mike Taffe 18 run (Will Kilgallon kick)

McG – Noah Rice 6 pass from River Warren (kick failed)

McG – Taffe 2 run (Tyrell Bruner run)

McG – Bruner 27 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick)

McG – Warren 13 run (Kilgallon kick)

Kelley – Stice Smith 1 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: BK 9, BMG 19. Rushing: BK 42-119; BMG 22-124. Passing yards: BK 3-3-33, BMG 16-23-272. Fumbles, lost: BK, 1-0; BMG 0-0. Penalties: BK 5-40, BMG 5-55. Punts: BK 5-37.6; BMG 2-37. Records: BK 0-3, BMG 3-0.