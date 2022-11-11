Bishop Kelley can't keep up with Del City after snowstorm in 41-14 loss

DEL CITY — No. 3-ranked Del City entered its first-round Class 5A playoff game against Bishop Kelley as a prohibitive favorite. But a snowstorm slowed the Eagles’ high-octane offense for a half and they found themselves locked in a tie contest well into the third quarter.

Then the snow stopped falling, the wind died down, tailback Aaron Carter took over for Del City and that was that. The junior carried 15 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles held off Kelley 41-14 at frigid Robert Kalsu Stadium on Friday night.

Del City (9-2) advanced to play local rival Midwest City Carl Albert in next week’s quarterfinals, while Kelley (5-6) ended its football season knowing that — despite the final margin — it had thrown a scare into one of 5A’s top teams. That’s something that the Comets might not have thought would happen after starting the year with three straight losses.

“I hate that the score looked so bad, because it wasn’t that lopsided,” Kelley coach J.J. Tappana said. “Del City is pretty explosive. It’s really hard to slow them down once they get going. Once they caught their breath a little bit, they were able to open up on us.”

The Comets, ultimately, couldn’t match Del City’s speed and struggled to produce consistently on offense — finishing with just 174 yards. Still, running back Austin Munson closed his career by carrying 26 times for 134 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 55-yard fourth-quarter run.

“What an interesting game,” Tappana said. “I told the seniors, what a core memory to build on. They walked in the locker room (before the game) and it was just cold and windy and they walk out and it’s like a blizzard. It was the biggest snowflakes ever! Even though we lost, it’s such a great core memory for these guys. They’ll always remember tonight.”

Kelley and Del City were tied at halftime and the Comets remained within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter, when D’Marion Turner’s 13-yard touchdown run put Del City up 27-7. Turner’s only other carry was a 27-yard touchdown run on the first play of the quarter.

Carter scored the Eagles’ only first-half touchdown, a 2-yard run on a snow-covered field, then put them ahead for good at 14-7 with a 35-yard third-quarter scoring jaunt before finishing the game with a 54-yard touchdown run. That capped a 27-point fourth quarter for Del City, which finished with 329 yards of offense.

Due to the often-uncertain footing, the Eagles attempted only three passes in the second half, opting instead to use a potent rushing attack.

“It was shocking,” Carter said. “We didn’t know it was supposed to snow. That hit us, but we were in the locker room (at halftime) and coach talked to us and gave us more energy. We came out and played a whole different game. We played how we were supposed to play.”

Heavy snow began falling early in the first quarter, about the time Kelley started its first possession at the Del City 30. The Comets slowly worked their way into a fourth-and-goal situation at the Del City 5. Quarterback Stice Smith threw incomplete into the end zone, but offsetting penalties wiped out that play.

Smith looked to have a lane on the Comets’ second fourth-down play, but the Eagles forced him out of bounds at the 1 and took over on downs. But on Del City’s first subsequent snap, quarterback Dkalen Godwin fumbled at the 8 and Kelley recovered.

Kelley didn’t waste that opportunity, thanks in part to more Del City errors. The Eagles were flagged for roughing the kicker on a 24-yard field-goal attempt (that missed) by Kelley, giving the Comets a fourth down at the 2. Stice scored from there with 50 seconds left in the first quarter and Tristan Shadid added the conversion kick despite again being run into by the Eagles.

Del City quickly answered. Godwin hit his star receiver, Kansas State commitment Kanijal Thomas, for 37 yards to the Kelley 11 and Carter took over from there, eventually scoring on a 2-yard run. Stanley Johnson’s extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 10:38 left in the second quarter.

That’s where the score stayed, even after a botched Del City punt — Johnson never got the kick off and fumbled, giving Kelley the ball at the Del City 40. The Comets reached the 19 but went backwards from there and surrendered possession on downs at the 21.

DEL CITY 41, BISHOP KELLEY 14

Kelley 7 0 0 7 — 14

Del City 0 7 7 27 — 41

BK – Stice Smith 2 run (Evan Nitchals kick)

DC – Aaron Carter 2 run (Stanley Johnson kick)

DC – Carter 35 run (Johnson kick)

DC – D’Marion Turner 27 run (run failed)

DC – Turner 13 run (Johnson kick)

DC – Braelon Adaman recovered fumble in end zone (Johnson kick)

BK – Austin Munson 55 run (Nitchals kick)

DC – Carter 54 run (Johnson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs: BK 9; DC 14; Rushing att.-yds.: BK 51-157; DC 37-247; Passing Yards: BK 17; DC 82; Passes C-A-I: BK 1-4-0; DC 5-9-0; Fumbles no.-lost: BK 2-1; DC 2-1; Penalty no.-yds.: BK 6-41; DC 6-37; Punts-Avg.: BK 4-30; DC 2-31.5; Team Records: BK 5-6; DC 9-2.