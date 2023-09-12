Braxton Etheridge

Claremore, Readers choice

Senior quarterback completed 15-of-21 passes for 400 yards and five TDs in a 62-41 win over Oologah. He received the most votes of any weekly winner this season. Rejoice Christian kicker Maverick Price was the runner-up.

Anthony Ibarra

Bishop Kelley, Staff choice

Senior defensive end had five solo tackles with two for losses and one sack, two assists, an interception and a 40-yard fumble return for a TD in a 24-7 victory over Bishop McGuinness. It was the largest margin of victory for Kelley over its rival since 2001.

To nominate a player of the week, send email by 4 p.m. Saturday to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.