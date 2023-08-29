Hank Puckett
Bixby, Staff choice
Senior linebacker had 19 tackles, including 11 solos, with two for losses, one sack and three quarterback hurries in a 42-16 victory over Owasso in the Battle of the Burbs. Led a defensive effort that shut out the Rams for three quarters while the starters were in the game.
Mason Torres
Lincoln Christian, Readers choice
Junior linebacker had 13 tackles in a 33-0 victory over Holland Hall. Received more than twice as many votes as runner-up Canyon Hindman of Pawhuska. Victory Christian's Dallas Dyer finished third.
To nominate a player of the week, send email by 4 p.m. Saturday to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com