 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Victory Christian's Ayden Hamilton, Owasso's Mason Willingham

  • 0

In this week's episode, Barry, Dean and Patrick discuss Owasso's amazing win over Union and what that might mean for the Rams in this week's title game. Plus, a preview of other state title games.

Ayden Hamilton

Victory Christian, Readers' choice

In a 46-35 win against Chandler, in the Class 2A quarterfinals, the junior quarterback accounted for 413 yards and four touchdowns. Hamilton also threw for a pair of 2-point conversions in the win. Hamilton led the team in rushing yards with 178, including breaking a 90-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Through the air, he completed 18-of-28 passes for 235 yards 

Mason Willingham

Owasso, Staff choice

In a 50-47 semifinal win against Union, Willingham ended the marathon against the 6AI top-ranked Redhawks in the sixth overtime with a 1-yard TD run. The senior quarterback carried the ball 30 times, tallying 141 yards and producing the Rams' only regulation points with two touchdowns runs. He would account for two more TD runs in the overtime periods. Through the air, Willingham completed 15-of-26 passes for 162 yards and two scores. 

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wondered how much money one wins at the FIFA World Cup?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert