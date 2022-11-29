Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Victory Christian's Ayden Hamilton, Owasso's Mason Willingham

In a 46-35 win against Chandler, in the Class 2A quarterfinals, the junior quarterback accounted for 413 yards and four touchdowns. Hamilton also threw for a pair of 2-point conversions in the win. Hamilton led the team in rushing yards with 178, including breaking a 90-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Through the air, he completed 18-of-28 passes for 235 yards

In a 50-47 semifinal win against Union, Willingham ended the marathon against the 6AI top-ranked Redhawks in the sixth overtime with a 1-yard TD run. The senior quarterback carried the ball 30 times, tallying 141 yards and producing the Rams' only regulation points with two touchdowns runs. He would account for two more TD runs in the overtime periods. Through the air, Willingham completed 15-of-26 passes for 162 yards and two scores.