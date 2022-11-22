 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Tyler Mitchell, Metro Christian's Tagg Campbell

In this week's episode, Barry and Dean break down the Jenks-Bixby rematch, this week's marquee game. Also, a look at the other 6AI semifinal between undefeated Union and surging Owasso. Plus, a breakdown of the 5A matchup between Grove and Midwest City Carl Albert. Finally, a shoutout to our student picker, Ella Drake of Regent Prep.

Tyler Mitchell

Verdigris, Readers’ choice

In a 35-14 win against Perkins-Tryon, the senior defensive back tallied six tackles and two interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown. His score came in the fourth quarter, with the 51-yard return serving as the final points in the Cardinals’ win. Mitchell also caught one pass for 15 yards. He received almost twice as many votes as runner-up Jaxon Woods of Hominy.

Tagg Campbell

Metro Christian, Staff choice

The senior running back scored on a 96-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Patriots a four-score lead that would end in a 49-19 victory against Cascia Hall. On defense, Campbell recorded eight tackles as a defensive back and caught two interceptions in the win. He also caught three passes from QB Kirk Francis for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the win. 

