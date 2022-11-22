Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Tyler Mitchell, Metro Christian's Tagg Campbell

Tyler Mitchell
Verdigris, Readers’ choice
In a 35-14 win against Perkins-Tryon, the senior defensive back tallied six tackles and two interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown. His score came in the fourth quarter, with the 51-yard return serving as the final points in the Cardinals’ win. Mitchell also caught one pass for 15 yards. He received almost twice as many votes as runner-up Jaxon Woods of Hominy.
Tagg Campbell
Metro Christian, Staff choice
The senior running back scored on a 96-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Patriots a four-score lead that would end in a 49-19 victory against Cascia Hall. On defense, Campbell recorded eight tackles as a defensive back and caught two interceptions in the win. He also caught three passes from QB Kirk Francis for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the win.