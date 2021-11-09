Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Reese Roller and Hilldale's Eric Virgil

Junior linebacker/running back had 18 tackles, including 15 solos, with four sacks and three QB hurries in a 43-12 win at Vinita as the third-ranked Class 3A Cardinals finished a 9-1 regular season. Also had four rushes for 40 yards and two TDs. This season, he has 84 tackles with 15 sacks and has TDs on 10 of his 22 carries. It's the second week in a row that a Verdigris player has won the readers' poll. Roller won with 50.3% of the vote.