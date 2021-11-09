 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Reese Roller and Hilldale's Eric Virgil
Reese Roller

Verdigris, Readers’ choice

Junior linebacker/running back had 18 tackles, including 15 solos, with four sacks and three QB hurries in a 43-12 win at Vinita as the third-ranked Class 3A Cardinals finished a 9-1 regular season. Also had four rushes for 40 yards and two TDs. This season, he has 84 tackles with 15 sacks and has TDs on 10 of his 22 carries. It's the second week in a row that a Verdigris player has won the readers' poll. Roller won with 50.3% of the vote.

Eric Virgil

Hilldale, Staff choice

Junior RB had 22 carries for 282 yards, three catches for 52 yards and four TDs overall in a 49-46 win at Fort Gibson as the 8-2 Hornets finished the regular season with five consecutive victories. Virgil has 1,369 rushing yards and 27 TDs this season.

To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday

Breaking News