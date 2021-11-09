Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Reese Roller and Hilldale's Eric Virgil

Reese Roller
Verdigris, Readers’ choice
Junior linebacker/running back had 18 tackles, including 15 solos, with four sacks and three QB hurries in a 43-12 win at Vinita as the third-ranked Class 3A Cardinals finished a 9-1 regular season. Also had four rushes for 40 yards and two TDs. This season, he has 84 tackles with 15 sacks and has TDs on 10 of his 22 carries. It's the second week in a row that a Verdigris player has won the readers' poll. Roller won with 50.3% of the vote.
Eric Virgil
Hilldale, Staff choice
Junior RB had 22 carries for 282 yards, three catches for 52 yards and four TDs overall in a 49-46 win at Fort Gibson as the 8-2 Hornets finished the regular season with five consecutive victories. Virgil has 1,369 rushing yards and 27 TDs this season.
To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.