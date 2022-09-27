Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris’ Mason Mittasch, Regent Prep’s Carter Smith

Senior running back carried the ball 17 times for 207 yards in the Cardinals’ 35-32 win against Central. Late in the fourth quarter, Mittasch broke an 86-yard run, planting Verdigris’ offense inside the 5-yard line and allowing running back Reese Roller to score the go-ahead touchdown. On defense, the linebacker accounted for three tackles and an interception in the win. Mittasch finished with 891 votes, almost double runner-up Hudson Henslick of Collinsville had.