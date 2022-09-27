Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris’ Mason Mittasch, Regent Prep’s Carter Smith

Mason Mittasch
Verdigris, Readers’ choice
Senior running back carried the ball 17 times for 207 yards in the Cardinals’ 35-32 win against Central. Late in the fourth quarter, Mittasch broke an 86-yard run, planting Verdigris’ offense inside the 5-yard line and allowing running back Reese Roller to score the go-ahead touchdown. On defense, the linebacker accounted for three tackles and an interception in the win. Mittasch finished with 891 votes, almost double runner-up Hudson Henslick of Collinsville had.
Carter Smith
Regent Prep, Staff choice
Senior wide receiver caught 10 passes and tallied 179 yards in the Rams’ 52-14 rout of Wetumka. Smith caught four touchdown passes in the victory, and the defensive back also accounted for eight tackles and an interception. Smith finished third in this week’s poll with 357 votes.