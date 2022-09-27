 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris’ Mason Mittasch, Regent Prep’s Carter Smith

  • Updated
Mason Mittasch

Verdigris, Readers’ choice

Senior running back carried the ball 17 times for 207 yards in the Cardinals’ 35-32 win against Central. Late in the fourth quarter, Mittasch broke an 86-yard run, planting Verdigris’ offense inside the 5-yard line and allowing running back Reese Roller to score the go-ahead touchdown. On defense, the linebacker accounted for three tackles and an interception in the win. Mittasch finished with 891 votes, almost double runner-up Hudson Henslick of Collinsville had.

Carter Smith

Regent Prep, Staff choice

Senior wide receiver caught 10 passes and tallied 179 yards in the Rams’ 52-14 rout of Wetumka. Smith caught four touchdown passes in the victory, and the defensive back also accounted for eight tackles and an interception. Smith finished third in this week’s poll with 357 votes.

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

