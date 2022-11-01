 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Drache Marveggio, Bixby's Cale Fugate

  • Updated
The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

Drache Marveggio

Verdigris, Readers’ choice

With the Cardinals defense allowing only six points, it was senior linebacker Drache Marveggio leading the way. He accounted for 17 tackles in the 74-6 win against Dewey, scoring two defensive touchdowns – one off an interception and the other from a fumble – while also garnering four tackles for loss and two sacks. Marveggio earned 1,032 votes in this week’s poll.

Cale Fugate

Bixby, Staff choice

In a 64-7 win against Moore, Fugate shined on both side of the ball. In just the first half, the senior defensive back recorded four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. As a pass catcher on offense, Fugate was targeted three times, scoring touchdowns on passes from 23 yards and 12 yards. At the end of the night, Fugate had accounted for 37.5% of Bixby’s points. He finished second in this week’s poll, earning 916 votes.

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

