Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Drache Marveggio, Bixby's Cale Fugate

With the Cardinals defense allowing only six points, it was senior linebacker Drache Marveggio leading the way. He accounted for 17 tackles in the 74-6 win against Dewey, scoring two defensive touchdowns – one off an interception and the other from a fumble – while also garnering four tackles for loss and two sacks. Marveggio earned 1,032 votes in this week’s poll.

In a 64-7 win against Moore, Fugate shined on both side of the ball. In just the first half, the senior defensive back recorded four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. As a pass catcher on offense, Fugate was targeted three times, scoring touchdowns on passes from 23 yards and 12 yards. At the end of the night, Fugate had accounted for 37.5% of Bixby’s points. He finished second in this week’s poll, earning 916 votes.