Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Dalton Person, Edison's Corey Rowland

In a 56-28 win against Jay, the senior wide receiver grabbed six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 20-yard screen pass to put the Cardinals up 21-0 early, and added another 20-yard reception later in the game. Person was a deep-shot threat, with half of his receptions being 30+ yards. Person tallied 2,169 votes in the poll, 1,500 more than the runner-up, Grove's Emmanuel Crawford.