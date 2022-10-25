 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Verdigris' Dalton Person, Edison's Corey Rowland

Dalton Person

Verdigris, Readers’ choice

In a 56-28 win against Jay, the senior wide receiver grabbed six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on a 20-yard screen pass to put the Cardinals up 21-0 early, and added another 20-yard reception later in the game. Person was a deep-shot threat, with half of his receptions being 30+ yards. Person tallied 2,169 votes in the poll, 1,500 more than the runner-up, Grove's Emmanuel Crawford.

Corey Rowland

Edison, Staff choice

In a 37-33 win against Pryor, the junior wide receiver hauled in 12 catches and 183 yards. He grabbed three touchdown passes, the most crucial being the go-ahead score with seven seconds left in the game. On defense, the defensive back tallied 10 tackles and two pass breakups in the win.

