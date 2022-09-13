 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Union's Devin Robinson, Metro Christian's Breck Nauman

Devin Robinson

Union, Readers' choice

Senior safety grabbed two interceptions in Union's 38-3 win over archrival Jenks. Robinson returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown, a 32-yard return that fortified the Redhawks lead. He also added five tackles and blocked a field goal in the victory. 

Breck Nauman

Metro Christian, Staff choice

Senior wide receiver caught two touchdown passes is Metro Christian's 35-31 win against Poteau, including a 27-yard score with less than two minutes to kickstart the Eagles' comeback. Nauman was the favorite target of quarterback Kirk Francis, who completed 12 passes to Nauman for a team-high 222 yards in the win. 

