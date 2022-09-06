Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Union's Bryce Ashlock, Vinita's Paul Glasscock

Bryce Ashlock
Union, Readers choice
Senior linebacker had 12 tackles as he led Redhawks' defense in a 28-7 victory against Broken Arrow on Friday. Union allowed only 198 yards in the victory, with Ashlock stymying most attempts. He helped hold the Tigers to only 34 rushing yards on 34 attempts, assisted on a fourth-down sack and broke up a pass attempt by Broken Arrow.
Paul Glasscock
Vinita, Staff choice
Senior quarterback accounted for 394 passing yards in the Hornets' 45-14 win against Jay on Thursday. Glasscock started rolling early, finishing the game completing 26 passes on 32 attempts. He also accounted for five of Vinita's six touchdowns.