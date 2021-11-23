 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin, Verdigris' Caden Parnell
0 Comments

Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin, Verdigris' Caden Parnell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
High School Photo Day (copy) (copy)

Caden Parnell

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Wyatt Austin

Summit Christian, Staff choice

Senior quarterback/safety accounted for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in a 58-46 win over fourth-ranked Regent Prep in the Class B playoffs' second round as the Eagles earned an OSSAA quarterfinal berth for the first time. Completed 21-of-28 passes for 419 yards and six TDs. Had 17 rushes for 91 yards and two TDs. Recorded 18 tackles with one sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Punted once for 34 yards. In 10 games this season, has accounted for 2,922 yards and 42 TDs. Other Summit standouts were Jacob Langebartels (nine catches for 194 yards and 3 TDs; 44 rushing yards and a TD) and Nick Baker (five catches for 172 yards and three TDs).

Caden Parnell

Verdigris, Readers’ choice

Junior running back/linebacker wins the poll for the second time in four weeks. Had 20 rushes for 169 yards and two TDs, six catches for 33 yards  plus four tackles, including one for a loss, in a 37-20 win in the 3A quarterfinals at No. 8 Plainview. Edged Collinsville quarterback Andrew Carney by 72 votes for this week's honor.

To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.

+1 
WyattAustin202 (copy) (copy)

Wyatt Austin

 Courtesy

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert