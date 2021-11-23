Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Summit Christian's Wyatt Austin, Verdigris' Caden Parnell

Senior quarterback/safety accounted for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in a 58-46 win over fourth-ranked Regent Prep in the Class B playoffs' second round as the Eagles earned an OSSAA quarterfinal berth for the first time. Completed 21-of-28 passes for 419 yards and six TDs. Had 17 rushes for 91 yards and two TDs. Recorded 18 tackles with one sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Punted once for 34 yards. In 10 games this season, has accounted for 2,922 yards and 42 TDs. Other Summit standouts were Jacob Langebartels (nine catches for 194 yards and 3 TDs; 44 rushing yards and a TD) and Nick Baker (five catches for 172 yards and three TDs).