Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Skiatook's Colton Sutton, Pawhuska's Todd Drummond

Colton Sutton

Skiatook, Readers’ choice

Senior running back carried the ball 18 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-13 win against Hale. Sutton padded the lead for the Bulldogs early in the game, scoring twice before halftime against the Rangers. He bolstered Skiatook’s lead in the second half, adding two touchdowns. Sutton accounted for 10 tackles and a sack on defense.

Todd Drummond

Pawhuska, Staff choice

Senior quarterback guided the Huskies to a comeback 48-46 victory against Woodland. Drummond tied the game with an 81-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, followed by a 4-yard TD run to give Pawhuska the lead. He finished completing 30-of-40 passes for 486 yards and accounted for six touchdowns. 

