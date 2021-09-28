Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Rogers' Macuric Demry, VInita's Kyron Downing

Senior quarterback accounted for 281 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-6 victory over East Central. Demry completed 14-of-26 passes for 185 yards and two TDs, and had eight rushes for 96 yards and a touchdown. He had twice as many votes as runner-up Kirk Francis of Metro Christian.

Senior accounted for 203 yards and a school-record five touchdowns on 13 touches plus had an interception on defense in a 56-34 victory at Central. Had nine carries for 132 yards and three TDs plus four catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Also holds Vinita records for TDs in a season and career.