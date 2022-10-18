Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Rejoice's Cale Marley, Regent Prep's John Mark Roller

After starting quarterback Chance Wilson exited the game with a leg injury early in the first half, Marley guided the Eagles to a 55-28 win against Vinita. The sophomore QB completed all but one of his passes, finishing 6-of-7 for 76 yards. But, it was in the rush game where Marley dazzled, tallying 114 yards and five touchdowns for Rejoice. Three of his TDs came in the second quarter and his longest rush of the night was a 28-yard TD.