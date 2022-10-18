 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Rejoice's Cale Marley, Regent Prep's John Mark Roller

The Spartans have no doubt been dominant, but Union might have something to say about that. Plus, Dean and Barry break down their top games this week: Grove at Collinsville and Muskogee at Booker T. Washington. Also, Rejoice Christian offense comes up big without its star quarterback.

Cale Marley

Rejoice Christian, Readers’ choice

After starting quarterback Chance Wilson exited the game with a leg injury early in the first half, Marley guided the Eagles to a 55-28 win against Vinita. The sophomore QB completed all but one of his passes, finishing 6-of-7 for 76 yards. But, it was in the rush game where Marley dazzled, tallying 114 yards and five touchdowns for Rejoice. Three of his TDs came in the second quarter and his longest rush of the night was a 28-yard TD.

John Mark Roller

Regent Prep, Staff choice

In a 75-38 victory against Barnsdall, Regent Prep’s sophomore quarterback completed 17-of-21 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Roller’s offensive prowess also came in the run game – where he finished with 227 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the win. On the defensive side, Roller accounted for eight tackles, three of which were tackles for losses.

