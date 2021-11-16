 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Regent Prep's Duvan Boshoff and Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Regent Prep's Duvan Boshoff and Metro Christian's Dempsey Gillman

Duvan Boshoff

Regent Prep, Staff choice

Senior defensive end had 10 tackles with a sack and two others for losses in a 64-28 win over Covington-Douglas in the Class B playoffs' opening round. Also saw extensive time on offense for the first time this season as a tight end and had six catches for 75 yards plus a 2-point conversion.

Dempsey Gillman

Metro Christian, Readers’ choice

Senior lineman had 13 tackles, including seven solos, with six for losses and 4 1/2 sacks during a 41-7 win at Sperry in the Class 2A playoffs' first round. Also had one carry for 5 yards. Received the second-highest vote total of the season, edging Week 3 winner Emmanuel Crawford of Grove for this week's honor. Gillman, a Wichita State baseball signee, was the staff choice for player of the week in Week 0.

To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com before 1 p.m. Saturday.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

