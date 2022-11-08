Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Jenks' Ike Owens, Victory Christian's Judah Byrams

While the senior quarterback was an efficient 5-of-8 passing for 130 yards, Owens shined in the rush game, pounding 12 carries for 175 yards and crushing Bixby’s 58-yard win streak in a 38-35 win. He also had one reception for 12 yards. Owens picked up two rushing touchdowns, scoring from 12- and 1-yard out, and his goal line score represented the go-ahead TD. Owens opened the scoring in the first quarter, delivering a 53-yard strike to receiver Ty Walls to give the Trojans a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the night.

In a 34-22 win against Kiefer, Byrams powered the Conquerors offense, scoring all five of their touchdowns Thursday night. He carried the ball 26 times for 148 yards, scoring on runs of 43, 5, 2, 1 and 1. With less than two minutes remaining, and Victory Christian leading by six, the Conquerors opted to give Byrams the ball on fourth down instead of punting, with Byrams breaking free and scoring a 43-yard TD, which was his longest run of the night. The win gave Victory the District 2A-7 title.