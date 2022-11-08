 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Jenks' Ike Owens, Victory Christian's Judah Byrams

  • 0

Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl select state title winners in classes 6A through 2A. Dean and Barry pick their favorites, the contenders, the sleepers and who should be on upset watch as playoffs begin Friday.

Ike Owens

Jenks, Readers’ choice

While the senior quarterback was an efficient 5-of-8 passing for 130 yards, Owens shined in the rush game, pounding 12 carries for 175 yards and crushing Bixby’s 58-yard win streak in a 38-35 win. He also had one reception for 12 yards. Owens picked up two rushing touchdowns, scoring from 12- and 1-yard out, and his goal line score represented the go-ahead TD. Owens  opened the scoring in the first quarter, delivering a 53-yard strike to receiver Ty Walls to give the Trojans a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the night.

Judah Byrams

Victory Christian, Staff choice

In a 34-22 win against Kiefer, Byrams powered the Conquerors offense, scoring all five of their touchdowns Thursday night. He carried the ball 26 times for 148 yards, scoring on runs of 43, 5, 2, 1 and 1. With less than two minutes remaining, and Victory Christian leading by six, the Conquerors opted to give Byrams the ball on fourth down instead of punting, with Byrams breaking free and scoring a 43-yard TD, which was his longest run of the night. The win gave Victory the District 2A-7 title.

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert