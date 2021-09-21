 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Grove's Emmanuel Crawford, Sand Springs' Ty Pennington
Emmanuel Crawford

Grove, Readers’ choice

Junior running back rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns in a 57-34 win at Pryor. He has 607 rushing yards and 11 TDs this season for the 3-0 Ridgerunners, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. In the poll, Crawford had a 128-vote edge over runner-up Fute Yang of Catoosa.

Ty Pennington

Sand Springs, Staff choice

Senior quarterback completed 21-of-32 passes for a career-high 331 yards and five TDs in a 40-33 victory at Arkansas 4A No. 1 Shiloh Christian. He has passed for 700 yards and 10 TDs this season for the 6AII No. 5 Sandites, who are 3-0.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

