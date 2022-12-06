Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Gore's Gunner Dozier, Stillwater's Julius Talley

In a 48-12 win over Hominy, Dozier rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to push the Pirates into the Class A state championship. The Pirates opened the scoring with 41 unanswered points, With Dozier leading the way and scoring all of his touchdowns during that stretch. He pounded his way into the end zone each time from inside the 5-yard line. He contributed to a Gore team that recorded 408 rushing yards and received 343 votes in this week’s poll.