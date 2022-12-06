Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Gore's Gunner Dozier, Stillwater's Julius Talley

Gunner Dozier
Gore, Readers’ choice
In a 48-12 win over Hominy, Dozier rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to push the Pirates into the Class A state championship. The Pirates opened the scoring with 41 unanswered points, With Dozier leading the way and scoring all of his touchdowns during that stretch. He pounded his way into the end zone each time from inside the 5-yard line. He contributed to a Gore team that recorded 408 rushing yards and received 343 votes in this week’s poll.
Julius Talley
Stillwater, staff choice
In a 26-21 win against Choctaw, the senior wide receiver scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at seven heading into halftime. His biggest contributions came on the defensive side, where a crucial interception from the defensive back led to a touchdown and he finished with a game-high 12 tackles in the win.
– Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World