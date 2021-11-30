Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Eufaula's Khelil Deere and McAlester's Erik McCarty

Khelil Deere
Eufaula, Staff choice
Senior wide receiver/defensive back had seven receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns plus had four interceptions on defense in a 31-14 victory at Oklahoma Christian School in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Erik McCarty
McAlester, Readers choice
Junior running back/safety had 20 rushes for 203 yards and four TDs plus two catches for 74 yards, eight tackles and blocked a kick in a 42-13 win over Lawton MacArthur in the Class 5A semifinals. Edged runner-up Khelil Deere of Eufaula by 94 votes in the poll.
To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com by 3 p.m. Saturday.