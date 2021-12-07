 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Collinsville's Andrew Carney and Holland Hall's Ethan Roush
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Collinsville's Andrew Carney and Holland Hall's Ethan Roush

Andrew Carney

Collinsville, Staff choice

Senior quarterback accounted for 249 yards and six touchdowns, including the winning 6-yard run with 1:52 left, in a 42-35 victory over McAlester in the Class 5A final. Completed 8-of-13 passes for 128 yards and two TDs. Had 20 rushes for 121 yards and four touchdowns. Also averaged 30 yards on two punts.

Ethan Roush

Holland Hall, Readers’ choice

Senior QB/safety accounted for 211 yards and three TDs, plus had 10 tackles and a game-saving interception in a 24-16 win over Lincoln Christian in the 3A state final. Completed 8-of-11 passes for 123 passes and two TDs, had 13 rushes for 86 yards and caught a 2-yard TD pass. His teammate, Hunt Heldebrand, was the runner-up in the voting. Ethan becomes the third member of his family to win in voting by World readers as his older brothers, Dakota and Drake, are past winners in World preseason polls as the area’s top quarterback.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

