Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Cascia Hall's Cooper Lai, Booker T. Washington's Micah Tease

Cooper Lai,
Cascia Hall, Readers’ choice
In a 49-14 win against Jay, Lai dazzled, completing 14-of-16 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. The Commandos started early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead against the Bulldogs with a 79-yard TD pass from Lai to Baxter Robertson. Cascia would add to its lead with 25-yard and 28-yard passes from Lai to amass a 35-0 lead before halftime. The senior quarterback also accounted for a rushing touchdown in the win, and a 15-yard punt return.
Micah Tease,
Booker T. Washington, Staff choice
The senior wide receiver set a school record Friday, catching a 96-yard touchdown reception in the Hornets’ 47-0 rout of Tahlequah. Tease would also snag a 68-yard TD pass, finishing the night catching five passes from quarterback Lathan Boone, 240 yards and three touchdowns.