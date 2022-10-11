Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Cascia Hall's Cooper Lai, Booker T. Washington's Micah Tease

In a 49-14 win against Jay, Lai dazzled, completing 14-of-16 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. The Commandos started early, jumping out to a 14-0 lead against the Bulldogs with a 79-yard TD pass from Lai to Baxter Robertson. Cascia would add to its lead with 25-yard and 28-yard passes from Lai to amass a 35-0 lead before halftime. The senior quarterback also accounted for a rushing touchdown in the win, and a 15-yard punt return.