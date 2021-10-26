 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn and Bixby's Jakeb Snyder
0 Comments

Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn and Bixby's Jakeb Snyder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Maurion Horn

Broken Arrow, Staff choice

Senior running back/defensive back had 29 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the 18-yard winner with 1:07 left, in a 47-42 victory over Edmond Santa Fe. Also had a tackle and a pass deflection. Has rushed for 483 yards on 50 carries over the past two games.

Jakeb Snyder

Bixby, Readers’ choice

Junior DB/receiver had three interceptions, three solo tackles, a pass deflection and two catches for 19 yards in the first half of a 56-14 win over Muskogee. Won by 389 votes over Mounds' Mason Coddington, who was the runner-up for the second consecutive week.

To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News