Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn and Bixby's Jakeb Snyder

Maurion Horn
Broken Arrow, Staff choice
Senior running back/defensive back had 29 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the 18-yard winner with 1:07 left, in a 47-42 victory over Edmond Santa Fe. Also had a tackle and a pass deflection. Has rushed for 483 yards on 50 carries over the past two games.
Jakeb Snyder
Bixby, Readers’ choice
Junior DB/receiver had three interceptions, three solo tackles, a pass deflection and two catches for 19 yards in the first half of a 56-14 win over Muskogee. Won by 389 votes over Mounds' Mason Coddington, who was the runner-up for the second consecutive week.
To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com