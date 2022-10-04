Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder, Beggs’ Red Martel

Jakeb Snyder
Bixby, Readers’ choice
Playing only one half of football in the Spartans’ 80-0 win against Southmoore, the senior cornerback accounted for three Bixby touchdowns. Halfway through the first quarter, Snyder intercepted Southmoore QB Conner Parrie, returning it for a touchdown. In the second quarter, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Kirby, followed 20 seconds later by a second Pick 6.
Red Martel
Beggs, Staff choice
In a 72-46 win against Victory Christian, Beggs’ junior running back accounted for 475 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns. Martel carried the ball 21 times, racking up 339 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In the passing game, he caught the ball seven times, raking in 136 yards and another TD. On the defensive side, Martel snagged two interceptions.