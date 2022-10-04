Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder, Beggs’ Red Martel

Playing only one half of football in the Spartans’ 80-0 win against Southmoore, the senior cornerback accounted for three Bixby touchdowns. Halfway through the first quarter, Snyder intercepted Southmoore QB Conner Parrie, returning it for a touchdown. In the second quarter, he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Kirby, followed 20 seconds later by a second Pick 6.