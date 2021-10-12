 Skip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive football players of the week: Beggs' Chance Jordan and Central's Jamond Silas
Video courtesy of FOX23

Chance Jordan

Beggs, Staff choice

Junior lineman scored on an interception return and made two key defensive plays in the last two minutes in a 24-22 victory at Class 2A No. 1 Metro Christian. Had seven tackles, including three for losses, with two sacks and forced a fumble. Also averaged 45.8 yards on four punts with one inside the 20.

Jamond Silas

Central, Readers’ choice

Junior quarterback completed 21-of-30 passes as he accounted for 446 yards (405 passing) and five TDs in a 46-7 win over Mannford in the opening game played in Central's on-campus stadium. Won by 174 votes over runner-up Solomon Morton of Rejoice Christian.

To nominate a football player of the week, email barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

