Bill Haisten: Without the great Erik McCarty, McAlester returns to the 5A finale

If the spirits of the McAlester, Wagoner and Owasso players had been broken during patches of disappointment, those schools would not be involved in championship weekend.

In spite of a 42-0 October loss at Cushing, Wagoner is in the Class 4A finale on Saturday. The opponent: unbeaten Cushing.

In spite of a 35-point, opening-night setback against Bixby, and in spite of four losses in their first five games, the Owasso Rams have surged to Friday’s 6AI title contest. The opponent: Bixby.

And in spite of a terrible night in Coweta (a 49-0 defeat on Oct. 6), along with a Nov. 18 injury sustained by perhaps the best player in program history, the McAlester Buffaloes are making a second consecutive appearance in the Class 5A championship game.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, McAlester is matched with Midwest City Carl Albert. Each team is 11-2.

The Carl Albert program is a football factory with 16 state titles in 1989-2020. McAlester’s football history includes championship seasons in 1968 and 1988.

During Carl Albert’s current 10-game win streak, it averaged 44.6 points. In a semifinal last week, the Titans hammered previously unbeaten Grove 55-21.

Erik McCarty will be in Edmond, but not in uniform. The McAlester senior superstar soon will undergo surgery on a badly damaged knee.

Now in a starting role, after having been used sparingly during the McAlester regular season, is running back Blaze Baugh. As a pinch-hitter, he belted a grand slam during the Buffaloes’ 39-29 semifinal triumph over OKC Bishop McGuinness.

On the Allan Trimble Stadium turf in Jenks, Baugh saved McAlester’s season by rushing for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

McGuinness bolted to a 15-0, first-quarter lead, but McAlester’s Forrest Mazey coached extremely aggressively as the Buffs attempted two onside kicks and a variety of offensive trick plays. There was a 22-22 tie at halftime and, ultimately, a 10-point McAlester win and a return to the 5A championship game.

“If we find a way to win this week,” Mazey says, “it’s a storybook season.”

During McCarty’s first two varsity seasons, he rushed for 4,014 yards and averaged 9.4 per attempt. He totaled 79 touchdowns and also had been an elite safety. In January, he committed to OU as a defensive back.

The 2021 Buffaloes were outscored 42-35 by Collinsville in the 5A title game. Because of the return of playmakers like McCarty, quarterback Caden Lesnau and receiver-defensive back Chaz Bradley, the 2022 Buffaloes were considered by many to have been the preseason championship favorites.

However, McCarty was bothered by nagging injuries during most of the season. He clearly was slowed by a leg issue during the 49-point shocker at Coweta. Three weeks later, after McAlester stumbled 28-27 at Sapulpa, it seemed that the Buffs just didn’t have enough punch for another deep postseason run.

In the first round at Collinsville, Bradley made an unbelievably dramatic play — scoring on a final-play, 98-yard interception return and securing a 27-14 victory for McAlester. A week later, on their home turf, the Buffs were matched with Piedmont. McAlester won 60-42, but it was a sobering experience for Mazey, for his players and for the fans at Hook Eales Stadium.

“I saw a change in Erik after the Collinsville game. He just seemed like himself again,” Mazey recalled. “Right out of the gate against Piedmont — boom, boom. Two touchdowns. He was playing great on defense. Flying downhill.

“And then during our first drive of the second quarter, he runs for about 12 yards. He’s trying to shake a tackler and get extra yards. That’s when it happened.”

The weight of a Piedmont defender resulted in the violent hyperextension of McCarty’s left knee. Positioned only a few feet away from the play, Mazey watched in horror from the McAlester sideline.

“I was hoping it was a sprain,” Mazey said, “but you could tell it was more than that.”

There were two torn ligaments and a torn meniscus, Mazey reported. He says McCarty’s surgery will be performed by an OU-associated doctor and the rehab will be overseen by OU-associated physical therapists.

In the final home game of McCarty’s career, his high school run ended 32 yards shy of McAlester’s career rushing record. Before signing with Oklahoma State, Kevin Brown had a 1993-95 McAlester rushing total of 4,661 yards.

Thirty-two yards. What a sickening shame. The explosive McCarty might have gotten 32 yards on his next carry.

Mazey’s message to his players before McGuinness semifinal game: “Erik’s done. You’re going to have to do it.”

Apparently, that message resonated with Baugh and his offensive linemen. It resonated with Lesnau and with the McAlester defense.

Having overcome the emotional wreckage of a 49-0 loss at Coweta eight weeks ago, and while coping from the emotional jolt of the more recent McCarty injury, the Buffaloes and their fans are ready for another 145-mile convoy to Edmond.