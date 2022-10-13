Bill Haisten: With Rejoice star Chance Wilson sidelined, Cale Marley stars in relief

OWASSO — On Aug. 25, a high-profile Owasso football athlete sustained a serious shoulder injury. After only two quarters of play, the season of Owasso High School senior Cole Adams was finished.

Adams entered the 2022 season as a possible state Player of the Year. As he underwent a surgery and was pushed to the sideline, it felt like Chance Wilson ascended to the top position on the Player of the Year index.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Wilson also is an Owasso athlete — a Rejoice Christian School senior and the quarterback of the Class 2A second-ranked Eagles. On Thursday, in a clash of unbeaten District 2A-8 squads, Rejoice hosted the seventh-ranked Vinita Hornets.

Only four minutes in, Wilson had driven Rejoice to a 14-0 advantage. At the 3:06 mark of the opening period, he was chopped down hard near the Eagle sideline.

As medical personnel checked for a possible knee injury, Gibbs Field was as quiet as a library. Wilson was helped to his feet and limped to the bench. Rejoice coach Brent Marley’s son Cale Marley — a remarkably shifty sophomore — took over at quarterback and began to pop the Hornet defense with dazzling, creative run plays.

The Rejoice offensive line, which at all five positions has had the same starters all season, also created clean lanes for running Jace Jenkins.

Rejoice rolled to a 34-7 lead. Vinita rallied to within 13 (34-21), but Cale Marley continued to excel as the Eagles went on to prevail 55-28.

Brent Marley was living the dream of any father: getting to coach his quarterback son in a game-of-the-week type of varsity football situation, all the while dogged by the uncertainty of his No. 1 quarterback’s right-knee health.

After the game, Wilson and his dad mingled with other Rejoice Christian people. Wilson didn’t seem despondent. As he watched the second half from the sideline, he never seemed heartbroken. An obviously seriously injured player would appear to be heartbroken.

Instead, as Wilson paced constantly and with a slight limp, he seemed frustrated and perturbed that he wasn’t making plays for his squad.

Brent Marley on Wilson and his knee: “We will have it checked ASAP and see where we go from there. We’ve got a three-day weekend, which is nice.

“You cannot replace a Chance Wilson, obviously. He’s the best player, in our opinion, in the state. I know a lot of (other) people feel that way. We’re going to pray and believe that everything is OK with his knee.”

Maybe Wilson misses a game or two, or maybe he gets treatment, performs normally in practice, slides a protective sleeve onto the knee and persuades Brent Marley to let him start in each of the three remaining regular-season games: at Nowata on Oct. 21, against Caney Valley on Oct. 27, and at Pawhuska on Nov. 4.

However, if Brent Marley decides to exercise caution and have Wilson rest that leg for a few days, everyone in the Rejoice program surely would feel a nice level of confidence that Cale Marley can sustain the Eagles’ perfect record.

How’s this for stepping up on a big stage? Typically a receiver and a defensive back, Cale Marley in his pinch-hitting role at QB ran the football 17 times for 119 yards and five touchdowns. In the passing game, he was 6-of-8 for 74 yards.

Tulsa business figure Eddy Gibbs has been for Rejoice Christian School was T. Boone Pickens was for Oklahoma State — very generous. The Vinita-Rejoice Christian game was played at Gibbs Field. At the stadium’s south end are the Gibbs Field House and the Gibbs Practice Facility (the type of an indoor practice facility that rarely is seen at the high school level).

About 30 minutes before kickoff, as the Eagles concluded their pregame routine in their indoor facility, Brent Marley said this about the visiting Vinita Hornets: “I feel like we’ll know more about ourselves after tonight. We need this kind of game. We need a Vinita kind of game. They’re really good.”

Vinita also is outfitted with an excellent quarterback — senior Paul Glasscock. The Hornets had scored at least 40 points in every game this season.

As Vinita had been competitive in Class 3A last season, there was the belief that its 2022 season could be super interesting because of the drop to 2A and because Hornet coach Matt Williams has 18 senior players.

Rejoice overcame the really good Vinita visitors, winning by four touchdowns and doing it mostly on the strength of a phenomenal emergency-relief performance by a 10th-grader — 5-foot-9, 160-pound Cale Marley.