Bill Haisten: With junior Ike Owens and ninth-grader Shaker Reisig, Jenks has great options at QB

JENKS — The Jenks football program has a strong recent history with rookie quarterbacks.

In 2013, with 25 seconds left to play in the Backyard Bowl, sophomore Cooper Nunley connected with Dylan Harding for 76-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans a 20-16 victory.

Against Westmoore in the state semifinals, three of Nunley’s first four passes went for touchdowns. A week later, Jenks concluded a perfect season by defeating Union for the Class 6A title.

In 2016, Jenks again had a 10th-grader at QB and again got high-end results. Ian Corwin and the Trojans were unbeaten before stumbling in the 6AI semifinals.

As sophomore QBs, Nunley and Corwin had a combined record of 25-1.

This season, as the defending 6AI champions, the Trojans again will be quarterbacked by a first-year starter. Based on the reps they were given during Friday’s Jenks Trojan Preview at Allan Trimble Stadium, the frontrunners appear to be junior Ike Owens and freshman Shaker Reisig.

Jenks football radio voice and historian Don King is working on another book related to Trojan football. At no point during the past 60 years, King reports, has Jenks gone to battle with a freshman starting QB.