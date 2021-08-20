Bill Haisten: With junior Ike Owens and ninth-grader Shaker Reisig, Jenks has great options at QB

JENKS — The Jenks football program has a strong recent history with rookie quarterbacks.
In 2013, with 25 seconds left to play in the Backyard Bowl, sophomore Cooper Nunley connected with Dylan Harding for 76-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans a 20-16 victory.
Against Westmoore in the state semifinals, three of Nunley’s first four passes went for touchdowns. A week later, Jenks concluded a perfect season by defeating Union for the Class 6A title.
In 2016, Jenks again had a 10th-grader at QB and again got high-end results. Ian Corwin and the Trojans were unbeaten before stumbling in the 6AI semifinals.
As sophomore QBs, Nunley and Corwin had a combined record of 25-1.
This season, as the defending 6AI champions, the Trojans again will be quarterbacked by a first-year starter. Based on the reps they were given during Friday’s Jenks Trojan Preview at Allan Trimble Stadium, the frontrunners appear to be junior Ike Owens and freshman Shaker Reisig.
Jenks football radio voice and historian Don King is working on another book related to Trojan football. At no point during the past 60 years, King reports, has Jenks gone to battle with a freshman starting QB.
While Jenks can have only one starter — and it seems at the moment like Owens is that guy — it was crystal-clear obvious that coach Keith Riggs has two outstanding quarterbacks.
Riggs won’t divulge personnel planning only one week ahead of next week’s opener at Mansfield (Texas) Summit, but it would not be a surprise to see both quarterbacks get meaningful snaps in every game.
A polished passer and athletic enough to qualify as a dual-threat quarterback, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Reisig is not a typical freshman. There may not be a better ninth-grade quarterback in the state. Poised and advanced, each of his first two pass attempts against Bartlesville resulted in a touchdown. After a 12-yard strike to Ty Walls, there was a 77-yard connection with tight end Colby Parsons.
On Reisig’s third attempt, he was popped hard by a blitzing Bruin but still managed to find Parsons for a gain of 19. With Preview games abbreviated to two 12-minute quarters, Reisig and Connor Bacon teamed for an additional TD pass with six minutes left, and Jenks went on to defeat Bartlesville 24-7.
Before sundown, when Jenks was matched with Booker T. Washington, Owens was the Trojan QB. His performance was clean, but the spotlight in that game was commanded by Trojan running back Jaiden Carroll (who last season was on the Booker T. roster) and Hornet junior wide receiver Micah Tease.
Booker T. Washington quarterback Lathan Boone found Tease for touchdowns of 38 and 70 yards, while Carroll’s 50-yard run positioned Jenks for Owens’ 23-yard TD pass to Walls.
As the Hornets mishandled an extra-point snap, Jenks escaped with a 14-13 triumph.
Booker T. Washington star receiver/defensive back Gentry Williams was inactive on Friday. He missed most of the 2020 season because of a serious knee injury and surgery, but Williams is expected to start in Thursday’s opener at Southmoore.
Before the start of Booker T. Washington-Jenks, the Midwest City Carl Albert-Muskogee mini-game had a dramatic finish. As time expired, from the Carl Albert 5-yard line, scrambling Muskogee quarterback Jacob Jones found Jayden Bell at the back line of the end zone.
Muskogee’s first-year head man is Travis Hill, formerly a state-championship coach at East Central. After having been winless last season, the Roughers now have recorded a 9-6 scrimmage conquest of a Carl Albert program that has five consecutive Class 5A titles. Hill seems to have breathed hope into the Muskogee program.
Friday’s top play was a one-handed interception by Muskogee outside linebacker Deshawn Smith, who leaped high to get the takeaway. It was a beautifully athletic play for a junior who can add this special moment to his personal highlights video.
On Carroll’s first three touches of the football on Friday, he had 57 rushing yards. The Jenks run game seems secure. With two quarterbacks capable of big plays and seemingly capable of sustaining the Trojans at the highest level of 6AI contention, the whole Jenks offense looks ready to roll.