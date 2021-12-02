Bill Haisten: With another title, Braylin Presley and the Bixby Spartans become historic figures

EDMOND — As the Bixby Spartans ran through their inflatable football-helmet tunnel thing and onto the turf before the opening kickoff, Braylin Presley was 10 yards beyond any of his teammates.

It wasn’t a “look at me” move. Instead, Presley seemed to be a restless, fired-up senior who had a full tank of energy. As we all soon would learn, he was excited to execute Bixby’s first-play-of-the-game trickery, and it was executed perfectly.

On his first touch of the football in the final game of his fantastic high school career, Presley was given the ball and danced to his right a few steps before releasing a trick-play delivery to Preston Solomon.

The pass traveled about 12 yards. A wide-open Solomon traveled all the way to the end zone, staggering Deer Creek with a 76-yard touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Presley scored on a 3-yard run.

Before a great many of Chad Richison Stadium’s 9,000 spectators had even rolled through the gates, the Spartans had a 14-point cushion. I can’t state with any certainty that Deer Creek’s players were at a psychological disadvantage before this contest, but I bet they were and it’s totally understandable.