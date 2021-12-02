Bill Haisten: With another title, Braylin Presley and the Bixby Spartans become historic figures

EDMOND — As the Bixby Spartans ran through their inflatable football-helmet tunnel thing and onto the turf before the opening kickoff, Braylin Presley was 10 yards beyond any of his teammates.
It wasn’t a “look at me” move. Instead, Presley seemed to be a restless, fired-up senior who had a full tank of energy. As we all soon would learn, he was excited to execute Bixby’s first-play-of-the-game trickery, and it was executed perfectly.
On his first touch of the football in the final game of his fantastic high school career, Presley was given the ball and danced to his right a few steps before releasing a trick-play delivery to Preston Solomon.
The pass traveled about 12 yards. A wide-open Solomon traveled all the way to the end zone, staggering Deer Creek with a 76-yard touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Presley scored on a 3-yard run.
Before a great many of Chad Richison Stadium’s 9,000 spectators had even rolled through the gates, the Spartans had a 14-point cushion. I can’t state with any certainty that Deer Creek’s players were at a psychological disadvantage before this contest, but I bet they were and it’s totally understandable.
Bixby entered with a 48-game win streak and departed with its state-record 49th consecutive victory — a 63-14 blowout in Thursday night’s Class 6AII championship contest.
The composition of this game was exactly typical of what we’ve seen so consistently since September 2018.
For most high school teams, it’s impressive to reach the 40-point mark. For Bixby, it’s like tapping in a 3-inch par putt.
Against Deer Creek (10-3), Bixby reached the 40-point mark for the 38th time during the 49-game win streak.
Making its first title-game appearance since 2000, Deer Creek brought an impressive crowd to the University of Central Oklahoma campus. Before the midway mark of the third period, the Deer Creek fans were sobered by Bixby’s 400-yard advantage on total offense (443 yards to 43). Before the Antlers finally put points on the board, they trailed 42-0.
The final difference on total yards: Bixby had 624 and Deer Creek 149.
Finishing with 171 rushing yards, Presley became Bixby’s career leader. Among his three rushing TDs was a 94-yard dagger that gave the Spartans a 35-0 halftime lead.
One of the more cold-blooded of all Spartans is Solomon, a tall senior who maximizes his opportunities. On four receptions against Deer Creek, he scored three times. Solomon was on the receiving end of touchdown passes from Presley, from starting QB Christian Burke and from backup QB Connor Kirby.
On 18 receptions this season, Solomon scored nine touchdowns.
It’s an amazing luxury that Bixby coach Loren Montgomery was able to keep Presley — an Oklahoma State commit — so fresh for the playoffs.
For the season as a whole, Presley had a 13-game total of 1,118 rushing yards on only 111 carries. In advance of Friday's Class 3A championship showdown rematch with Lincoln Christian, Holland Hall’s Zane Woodham has a season total of 188 rushing attempts.
If Presley had gotten 188 carries, his 2021 yardage total would have been nearly 1,900. In the majority of the games played during his four-year varsity run, Presley didn’t get much second-half playing time because Bixby had a massive halftime lead.
As it pertains to Spartan football, the Presley name is a synonym for “touchdown.” During the 49-game streak, Braylin and older brother Brennan scored an unbelievable total of 155 touchdowns.
It’s been a beautiful week for the Presley family as Brennan, now an Oklahoma State sophomore, scored on a 100-yard kickoff return in Bedlam. Before he and the Cowboys face Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Brennan was in Edmond to watch his brother and former Bixby teammates crush Deer Creek.
Bixby captured its fourth consecutive state title and its seventh in eight seasons of 6AII competition. Bixby outscored postseason opponents Putnam City North, Stillwater and Deer Creek by a combined count of 189-27.
For the 2022 season and beyond, Bixby takes incredible momentum into Class 6AI.
It’s a frequently asked question: How might Bixby fare in the state’s largest class? The Spartans will fit very respectably as they join Jenks, Union, Owasso and Broken Arrow in the super heavyweight division of Oklahoma football.
Montgomery is a young, superstar head coach whose Spartan program has excellent quarterback prospects in its ninth- and eighth-grade classes.
If you draw a line at the last 50-plus years of football, the list of some of the more dominant teams would include the 1971 and 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, the 2019 LSU Tigers, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes, the 1985 Chicago Bears and the 1997 Jenks Trojans.
Using the criteria that would most effectively define dominance, the 2021 Bixby Spartans are on that ultimate level. These Spartans outscored 13 opponents by a total of 644 points.
I’m comfortable with this sentence: In the history of Oklahoma large-school prep football, there’s probably never been any other team as brilliantly dominant as the 1997 Jenks Trojans and the 2021 Bixby Spartans.