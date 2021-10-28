Bill Haisten: With and because of Dale Condict, Wagoner has a certified football dynasty

How has Condict scored such remarkable results in a community that never before had been a consistent winner in football? What is he doing that most other coaches aren’t?

“Dale drew up a plan and it stuck. It worked,” Charboneau said. “Dale makes it fun for the coaches and the players, but when it’s time to work, we don’t mess around. We get serious.”

So, I replied to Charboneau, Dale Condict seems to have a magic touch.

“That’s a good way to put it,” Charboneau said. “He’s got it, man.”

Apparently, Condict also had it during his first season. In Wagoner, the 2005 season — 11 wins and a run to the 4A title game — always will be remembered for having been improbably amazing. As the 2004 Bulldogs had been 2-8, a reasonable goal in 2005 would have been a .500 record.

“The 2005 season was like a Disney movie,” Condict says.

Charboneau: “Since we weren’t very good the year before, we were the homecoming opponent for a lot of teams in 2005. I’m from Wagoner, so, believe me, I’ve seen it all. The 2005 season was shocking.”