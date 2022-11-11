Bill Haisten: With a rout of Edmond North, Jenks continues with hot offense

JENKS — The reason for being here wasn’t to see whether Jenks would win.

A Jenks victory felt like a given.

With all due respect to the Edmond North athletes, it seemed incredibly unlikely that a three-win opponent would have the horses to shock the Trojans in a playoff football game conducted on the Allan Trimble Stadium turf.

The reason for being here was to determine whether the Trojans of last week — the ones who played so incredibly well in a streak-busting triumph at Bixby — would continue to perform at a championship level.

There were several big-play-ruining penalties and a glaring, first-quarter coverage mistake that resulted in a 75-yard Edmond North touchdown pass, but the Trojans were dominant as they launched their pursuit of what would be a third consecutive Class 6AI title.

In a Friday first-round game, there was a 38-7 halftime lead and a 68-14 final score as the Trojans advanced to next week’s quarterfinal at Mustang.

Something to monitor during the next few days: as Jenks senior playmaker Jaiden Carroll scored the game’s first TD on a 12-yard run, he landed heavily on his right shoulder and didn’t return to the game.

Within Jenks coach Keith Riggs’ postgame radio comments was a positive update on Carroll, a difference-maker who was fantastic in the Bixby game: “We think there’s a pretty good chance that he’ll be back next week.”

Nine different Trojans scored a touchdown, and Andrew Pursell emphatically converted on a 46-yard field goal as Jenks improved to 9-2 and continued a trend of hot offense.

During their ongoing five-game win streak, the Trojans have averaged 56 points.

The prettiest of the Friday touchdowns was scored on a 42-yard pass play. As an Ike Owens pump fake froze the Edmond North defense for a split-second, Ty Walls ran free in the Huskies’ secondary. Owens delivered a perfect deep ball and Walls finished with the easy score.

As a strong north wind cut through the Jenks High School campus, Owens was 7-of-10 passing for 137 yards. The Trojan defense totaled four interceptions.

Edmond North reigned as the 2022 Class 6AI girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball champion, but the Edmond North football team was overwhelmed by a substantially more physical Trojan squad.

If the Jenks win probability already was at 99% coming out of halftime, it spiked to 99.9% on the second play of the second half. Edmond North QB Pryce Bender’s short pass attempt was picked off by Jenks linebacker Cooper Crissup, who scored on a 25-yard return.

Only once before had there been a collision of the Jenks and Edmond North football programs. In a 2012 Class 6A quarterfinal, Jenks prevailed 34-12 and went on to win the state title.

At Bixby last week, Trojan execution was remarkably sharp all night. There were only four penalties for 20 yards. Jenks played inspired, high-energy football and was rewarded with a victory-for-the-ages outcome.

When Riggs evaluates the Edmond North video, he’ll like most of what he sees — but he won’t like the nine penalties for 85 yards. The penalty issues must be fixed before the Mustang trip. With "great skill players," Riggs says, the Broncos are a much better team than Edmond North.

Finished at 3-8, Edmond North committed nine penalties for 100 yards.

For only the second time in program history, the Trojans on Friday were clad in a black jersey/black pants combination. With maroon helmets, there was no deviation from the norm on headgear.

The only previous all-black-uniform game was an infamous home game played on Oct. 7 — a 31-21 loss to Norman North. As it involved Friday’s 54-point knockdown of Edmond North, and as it occurred during the final home game ever for the Trojan seniors, this all-black fashion statement will be remembered a lot more fondly.

JENKS 68, EDMOND NORTH 14

Edmond North;7;0;0;7;--;14

Jenks;14;24;16;14;--;68

Jenks: Jaiden Carroll 12 run (Andrew Pursell kick)

Jenks: Jalyn Stanford 4 run (Pursell kick)

Ed North: Braden Turner 75 pass from Pryce Bender (Reese McManis kick)

Jenks: Pursell FG 46

Jenks: Khyier Beaty 6 pass from Ike Owens (Pursell kick)

Jenks: Jordan Schelling 4 run (Pursell kick)

Jenks: Owens 21 run (Pursell kick)

Jenks: Cooper Crissup 25 interception return (Ayden Christiansen run)

Jenks: Ty Walls 42 pass from Owens (Beaty pass from Christiansen)

Jenks: Simian Gilkey 50 run (Pursell kick)

Jenks: Michael Wilson 19 run (Pursell kick)

Edmond North: McManis 40 pass from Isaac Worden (McManis kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – EdN 17, Jenks 22; Rushes-Yards – EdN 26-136, Jenks 33-274; Comp-Att-Int – EdN 20-40-4, Jenks 8-11-0; Passing Yards – EdN 239, Jenks 137; Fumbles-Lost – EdN 0-0, Jenks 2-1; Penalty Yards – EdN 9-100, Jenks 9-85; Total Yards – EdN 411, Jenks 375; Punts-Avg. – EdN 1-31, Jenks 0-0.