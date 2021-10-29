Bill Haisten: Verdigris dominates with defense, wins 12-7 to end Holland Hall’s win streak

VERDIGRIS – During the 20-game win streak that Holland Hall brought to Verdigris, there hadn’t been a final margin of fewer than 19 points.

During the Dutch’s perfect-season run of 2020, the average score was 48-6. Through the first eight weeks of the 2021 season, the average score was 42-9.

In 16 games during the Holland Hall win streak, the final margin was at least 30 points. As it had been a while since the Dutch truly was stressed in a football game, coach Tag Gross must have been curious how his team would respond to adversity in a hostile environment.

On Friday at Verdigris Stadium, there was adversity for the top-ranked, defending Class 3A champion Dutch and glory for the sixth-ranked Cardinals.

The Verdigris defense was phenomenal all night, holding the 42-points-per-game Dutch scoreless during the final three quarters of a 12-7 Cardinal victory.

“We broke a Berryhill streak a few years ago. Streaks are made to be broken,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “In this one, we had to play our best football against a great team.

“It’s a huge win for our program, (but) our work’s not over. We’ve got a big one next week against Vinita, and we’ve got to go win that game.”