Bill Haisten: Verdigris dominates with defense, wins 12-7 to end Holland Hall’s win streak

VERDIGRIS – During the 20-game win streak that Holland Hall brought to Verdigris, there hadn’t been a final margin of fewer than 19 points.
During the Dutch’s perfect-season run of 2020, the average score was 48-6. Through the first eight weeks of the 2021 season, the average score was 42-9.
In 16 games during the Holland Hall win streak, the final margin was at least 30 points. As it had been a while since the Dutch truly was stressed in a football game, coach Tag Gross must have been curious how his team would respond to adversity in a hostile environment.
On Friday at Verdigris Stadium, there was adversity for the top-ranked, defending Class 3A champion Dutch and glory for the sixth-ranked Cardinals.
The Verdigris defense was phenomenal all night, holding the 42-points-per-game Dutch scoreless during the final three quarters of a 12-7 Cardinal victory.
“We broke a Berryhill streak a few years ago. Streaks are made to be broken,” Verdigris coach Travis East said. “In this one, we had to play our best football against a great team.
“It’s a huge win for our program, (but) our work’s not over. We’ve got a big one next week against Vinita, and we’ve got to go win that game.”
Confession: As I drove to Verdigris, I knew the Cardinals were a dangerous opponent but still expected to see a Holland Hall win and a 35-21 type of final score. What I saw was a tremendous quarterback performance by dual-threat Verdigris junior Dylan White and a relentlessly physical Cardinal defense.
Dutch superstar Zane Woodham had a 31-yard touchdown run to give his team an early lead. During the final three-plus quarters, the typically potent Holland Hall offense struggled to generate anything consistently positive.
Verdigris students rushed the field for a celebration with their football classmates. I asked a Verdigris assistant whether this might have been East’s biggest win in six seasons as the Verdigris head coach.
“Actually,” the assistant coach replied, “I think it’s the biggest win in the history of this school.”
Holland Hall (8-1 overall, 5-1 in District 3A-4) was upset in its bid to clinch another district title. The Verdigris records also are 8-1 and 5-1.
The Dutch was shorthanded as defensive back NuNu Campbell (a University of Tulsa commit) watched from the sideline in street clothes. During the third period, another defensive back — Jaylen Thompson — sustained what appeared to be a terrible leg injury.
The game was delayed for several minutes as Thompson was lifted onto a gurney and, presumably, transported back to Tulsa for treatment.
Early in the fourth period, Holland Hall quarterback Kordell Gouldsby was hit hard while scrambling on a third-and-long play. He also was examined by medical personnel for several minutes before leaving the field.
Gouldsby did not return. Dutch backup QB Ethan Roush was effective in the run game, but on the biggest play of the evening, the Verdigris defense responded with a massive stop.
With 2:20 left to play and as Verdigris clung to a five-point lead, Holland Hall had a fourth-and-2 situation at the Verdigris 12-yard line. Roush collected the shotgun snap and attempted to get the 2 yards behind his right tackle. Verdigris linebacker Tripp Fuller read the play perfectly and, with help from other Cardinals, dropped Roush for no gain.
White and the Cardinals got two first downs to erase any chance of a last-minute Dutch comeback.
The Verdigris touchdowns were scored by Caden Parnell (on a second-quarter, 21-yard interception return) and Reese Roller (on a 3-yard, third-quarter run play.
“I thought we would have to score in the high 20s or even the 30s to win this game,” said White, who has been the Verdigris QB since the midway mark of his ninth-grade season. “What a great, great game by our defense.”
When these teams met last year in Tulsa, Holland Hall led 31-0 at halftime and rolled to a 52-7 victory. In the rematch, the Cardinal defense forced Holland Hall to punt seven times.
That statistic is notable because the Dutch had punted only 19 times in eight previous games.
VERDIGRIS 12, HOLLAND HALL 7
Holland Hall;7;0;0;0;--;7
Verdigris;0;6;6;0;--;12
HH: Zane Woodham 31 run (Magnus Lepak kick).
Verdigris: Caden Parnell 21 interception return (kick failed).
Verdigris: Reese Roller 3 run (run failed).